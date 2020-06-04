Grace Balloch Memorial Library open, with modifications

SPEARFISH — Grace Balloch Memorial Library in Spearfish is open, with modifications, and patrons can sign up for the Summer Reading program, which runs through July 31 and will take place mostly online this year due to COVID-19.
The library is operating its full hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday; and 1-5 p.m. Sunday, with the following modifications:
All returns must be placed in the outside drop boxes (near the library’s front doors) for quarantine.
There is a limited occupancy of 30 within the library.
Children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.
Patrons are asked to limit their visits to no more than one hour and practice social distancing while in the library.
Hand sanitizer is available within the library for patrons.
Patrons are encouraged to wear facemasks while inside the library.
Patrons wishing to use computers must sign up at the front desk to allow for sanitization between users.
Books, DVDs, and other materials that have been handled but are not desired for checkout will be placed on carts for cleaning before being re-shelved.
No food or beverages are allowed in the library.
No-contact pick-up of materials is still available by calling the library at 642-1330.
The Summer Reading program, a reading incentive program, has the theme, “Imagine Your Story” this year. It runs through July 31, with no in-person programs scheduled at this time for safety.
“Things are a little different this summer, but it’s a great time to be reading. We want to encourage everyone, especially the kids, to engage with books this summer and keep their minds active,” said Amber Wilde library director. Readers of all ages may participate, and everyone is challenged to read for at least 1,000 minutes this summer to earn prizes and entries into the grand-prize drawings.
All prizes will be distributed Aug. 5-15. Interested participants may sign up at https://www.cityofspearfish.com/733/Summer-Reading or they may pick up a paper reading log from the library.
In addition to the reading challenge, online and take-home weekly programs are available and begin Monday, June 8. Check https://www.cityofspearfish.com/733/Summer-Reading for details, and the library’s Facebook and Twitter pages for links each week.
For more information, call the library at 642-1330.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.