Governor launches coronavirus economic relief program

SIOUX FALLS (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Friday announced the launch of a program to send up to $580 million in federal coronavirus aid to small businesses, health care providers and non-profit organizations.
The Legislature earlier this week offered its support to the plan to spend much of the $1.25 billion the state received to address the coronavirus crisis and the economic fallout.
Under the plan, small businesses impacted by the pandemic will be able to apply for grants from a pool of $400 million. Another $115 million will go to health care programs that provide services through Medicaid and other state or federal funding. The remaining $65 million will be divided between grants for start-up businesses, hospitals that provide acute medical care and small non-profit organizations.
“These folks are the lifeblood of our communities and economy, and it’s our turn to give back to them,” Noem said in a statement.
The organizations and businesses will have 10 days to apply for the grants, starting on Oct. 13.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.