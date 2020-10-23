Gov. Noem expands Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program

PIERRE –– Governor Kristi Noem announced this week updates to expand the Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program, which utilizes Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF) dollars to assist small businesses, community-based healthcare providers, and non-profits negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are offering even greater flexibility for our small businesses and healthcare providers, the lifeblood of our community,” said Noem. “South Dakota is in good shape, and these grant dollars will help our communities to bounce back stronger than ever.”
For all grants, the application period has been extended by a week, to Oct. 30. Additionally, the minimum grant threshold has been decreased from $750 to $500.For the Small Business COVID Interruption program, the Small Business Startup program, and the Small Nonprofit COVID Interruption program, the maximum grant has been increased from $100,000 to $500,000. Additionally, the eligibility requirement has been expanded from a reduction in business of more than 25% to a reduction in business of more than 15%.
For assistance, contact the call center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at (605) 937-7243. You can also email covid.bizgrants@state.sd.us or covid.healthcaregrants@state.sd.us.
To learn more about the Small Business and Healthcare Provider Relief Program, visit COVID.SD.GOV.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.