Goodbye classroom, hello computer

NORTHERN HILLS — Crank open those computers, kids (and parents). And be sure to check that school email. Precautions to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of South Dakota prompted Gov. Kristi Noem Monday to ask that students and staff not return to their buildings this school year.
But the school year is far from over. Although the South Dakota High School Activities Association followed Noem’s lead Monday in canceling all activities through the end of the school year, there are still seniors to graduate, students to prepare for the next grade level, and classes to be completed. Here’s how local districts are proceeding thus far.
Spearfish
Spearfish School District Superintendent Kirk Easton said the district would continue with its current distance learning plan for every grade level through the last day of school, May 28.
“Whatever we’re currently doing now. And it varies a little bit by grade level, but we’ll continue that through the last day of school,” he said.
Easton said seniors typically get out of school a week prior to when the rest of the students do.
“So it will be very similar, I believe, in that respect, as well,” he said. “They’ll get out a little bit sooner. That isn’t 100% right now. That’s a conversation that the high school principal and I have not had. But if we follow what we typically do, when everything’s back to normal, typically, seniors get out about a week earlier.”
As for graduation, itself?
“Our plan is to have it in hopefully June or July,” Easton said. “We really, really want to have a graduation. We just feel it’s an important celebration of a milestone. We’re holding out hope that we can have it. If we can’t have it when it’s normally scheduled, we’re open to have it in either June or July, when it’s possible.”
Good Friday and Easter Monday are the only breaks coming up for the Spearfish School District.
Easton adding that activities are all canceled through the end of the school year.
As far as students picking up materials or belongings that may have been left behind in school buildings, Easton said that plan would come out individually, by building.
“Whether it be by grade level or by alphabet, their last name,” Easton said. “That will be handled by each building administrator.”
Easton encouraged taking advantage of the school’s free feeding program.
“Probably the biggest thing now is parents need to understand our meal distribution, our Grab N Go meals, is for any child 18 and below,” he said. “We plan to do it through the end of the school year. Regardless of financial situation, any student can come in … or the parent of those students can come in and get the meals. We just want parents to know that’s available to them.”
The Spearfish School District is currently serving, on average, 400 Grab N Go meals per day.
“I expect, before this is all over, given the fact that the financial constraints that are being put on families and the fact that we can now provide meals to students who are not school-age yet, I expect that to go to 600, 700, 800, eventually,” Easton said.
Lead-Deadwood
School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold said that while the following protocol will need to formally be approved by the school board April 14, here’s what may happen.
“Students will continue to distance learn,” he said. “The last day for seniors in Lead-Deadwood will be May 15, as planned. For everybody else it is currently May 28. We will continue to discuss how the school closure should impact grading.”
Leikvold emphasized it is critical that students engage and attempt to do their best in the current mode until the last day. “As for graduation, we have not yet made a decision as to what it will look like. Pending further conversations, I think it is safe to say that it will not take place in a face to face setting on May 17, as scheduled,” Leikvold said. “It could be a virtual event on May 17, but it is more likely that it will be postponed to a later date. Whether the later date will be face to face or virtual is not clear yet.”
Leikvold said the only other holidays that students and staff were not scheduled to be in school are Good Friday and Easter Monday.
“Those are still holidays, although we will continue to feed children on those days,” he said. “All school activities are either cancelled or postponed.”
In regard to students picking up materials and belongings they may have left in the school buildings, Leikvold said students and/or parents should contact building principals.
“And we will try to accommodate their desire to pick up belongings, depending on the situation regarding the pandemic,” he said.
Meade School District
Meade School District Superintendent Jeff Simmons said that Meade 46-1 would continue to use “Flex Learning,” which is computer/packet-based, through the last day of school, May 20.
“The way we have been the last three weeks,” he said. “We are meeting this week as an admin team to discuss grading and will create a plan to take to the school board for their approval. The grading system is set by the school board and we will need board approval to amend and or alter what we are currently doing. We are talking about standards, expectations and accountability as it pertains to graduating.”
As for graduation, Sturgis Brown High School Principal Pete Wilson said school district officials are working out the details on how graduation might look.
“At this point we don’t have any definite plans, but it appears that it will not happen in May. We will follow the recommendations from the CDC, WHO and governor’s office as to what we can do,” Wilson said. “We want to celebrate the student’s accomplishment and the graduating class of 2020. We will do everything in our power to have this event. We just don’t know when, where, or how this will happen at the current moment. I can tell you; our administrative team will continue our discussions and we are also communicating with other administrators around the state and in our area as to the different ways we can sponsor this event.”
Wilson said when school district officials know more, they will communicate that with stakeholders and the media.
Simmons said the district will follow the school calendar as it was approved by the board.
“Nothing changes,” he said. “We only have Easter left for a holiday and we are asking teachers to be considerate of the holiday. Of course, students can choose to do work when they choose.”
Simmons said school district officials are in the process of creating a schedule.
“That will have a modicum of continuity district wide. So, students can retrieve their personal belongings,” he said. “We will create the schedule that honors social distancing.”
Belle Fourche
Superintendent Dr. Steve Willard said students in the Belle Fourche school district will continue to distance learn through the last day of school, May 22.
“We are discussing the graduation ceremony,” Willard said. “Grading during the closure will be set up as to not harm a student’s GPA.”
With all activities and trips cancelled, Willard said school district officials may still try to figure out something for high school graduation and the eighth-grade science club trip.
“Not sure, though,” he added. “Sad time, especially for our seniors.”
For students who still have materials and belongings they may have left in the buildings, principals are working out plans to allow for student pick-up.
Willard said the district continues to hold meetings online.
“We are planning to use a teleconference or video for our April 13 board meeting,” he said. “Whatever we use needs to meet Sunshine Law requirements.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.