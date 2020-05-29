Girls’ softball seasons to begin with COVID-19 protocols in place

SPEARFISH — Northern Hills girls’ softball seasons will span roughly three weeks and begin in a matter of days, with COVID-19 protocols in place.
Spearfish Youth Baseball and Softball Association (SYBSA) Softball Director Troy Ihde said local teams will begin play the week of June 8 and extend through the July 4 weekend.
Six teams will represent Spearfish in a season that has been delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Age designations are 8-and-under, 10-and-under, 12-and-under, 14-and-under, and 16-and-under.
Home games are played at the Black Hills Energy Complex and Trautman Field. The latter field is at West Elementary School.
“We’re probably down about 25 percent,” Ihde said in describing the pandemic’s impact on registration numbers.
“We totally understand if they want to pull their children from the program due to the uncertainly of the situation,” Ihde said. He added the organization refunds registration fees for those families.
The Spearfish group has adopted USA Softball ‘Back to the Fields’ guidelines for 2020. A complete listing may be found on the group’s web page.
Several of the guidelines address social distancing.
Parents and spectators are encouraged to watch from the outfield areas past first and third base. Only immediate families and households would be allowed to sit together. Non-family household members must stay 6 feet apart from other spectators.
Team dugouts will be extended from the dugout toward the outfield in the out-of-play area and include at least 6 feet from the fence back. Teams would have no more than three to five people in the dugout at any time.
The only people allowed on the field during warm-ups and games are players, up to three coaches, umpires, and emergency personnel. Teams will be discouraged to be on the infield area until official grounds crews have left the infield.
Sanitation is another significant subject in the guidelines.
Hand and equipment sanitizing should be available and encouraged when people come into contact with bases and metal items not limited to benches or fences.
Sanitizing gels are not to be applied to the ball or bats for safety reasons. Rapid-drying gels may be for personal use before, during, and after games.
Hand sanitizers and disinfectants will be available for public use. Fans and spectators are encouraged to bring their own.
Fans and spectators are recommended to wear a facemask, gaiter, or face bandana that meets community standards.
Each team will provide its own game baseballs, which would be switched each half inning and sanitized between innings. Umpires will not be required to carry game baseballs and are recommended to wear gloves or use a sanitized wipe of towel to handle the baseballs.
Team coolers are not allowed, and players should not share food or drinks while in the dugout or at the complex. Players may bring their own water bottle marked with their name.
Sunflower seeds are not allowed, and there is to be no spitting.
Teams are required to clean their dugout areas when they arrive and when they leave.
Players and coaches need to refrain from high-fives, fist bumps, or other physical gestures of celebration during a game. Teams will not shake hands after a game but may tip their caps, give a wave, or have other friendly gestures that do not involve physical contact.
Ihde said the Spearfish organization is doing its best to follow those guidelines.
“Nothing’s perfect in an environment like this with children,” Ihde said. “That’s why we’re very up-front with how the environment is.”
Parents and designated team managers help regulate guidelines like those for social distancing, according to Ihde. SYBSA safety measures outline some of the team manager’s duties.
Duties include sanitizing game baseballs every one-half inning, keeping track of player distancing in dugout areas, encouraging sanitizer use for players and coaches, and making sure dugouts are cleaned and sanitized after each use.
The Spearfish organization has accumulated enough equipment over the years so that sharing equipment is not an issue.
“We were lucky enough to have enough equipment so no child has to share equip
