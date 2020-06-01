George Floyd’s memory is not honored by violence, looting

Today, Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, faces third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges after he killed George Floyd. Chauvin held Floyd to the ground by pressing his knee into Floyd’s neck after being handcuffed by Chauvin and three other officers, each of whom have been fired and may face charges.
Smart phone video, taken by bystanders show Floyd pleading for his life, and show Chauvin leaning into Floyd’s neck for nearly three minutes after he became unresponsive. The incident should sicken and anger us all.
America’s urban communities have been terrorized by criminals who have destroyed retail stores, banks and even police precincts. Looters have had a heyday. News coverage on every cable news channel as well as broadcast news and print media have shown brazen rioters emptying shelves and loading their cars with the stolen inventory of businesses that had absolutely nothing to do with George Floyd’s murder.
Peaceful protests have taken place, but that’s not news when the neighborhood Target store is being vandalized, looted and possibly burned to the ground. The mayhem is not about Floyd’s murder. It is simply an opportunity to wreck stuff and steal stuff. Mayhem does not honor Floyd, nor does it bring positive attention to the cause of civil rights and racial harmony.
The First Amendment to the U.S. Constitution guarantees our citizens the right to “peaceably assemble.” Nothing in the Constitution gives any citizen the right to smash a business’s window and grab the inventory before setting fire to the building.
That this murder and the resulting riots happened at a time when every city affected by them were beginning their recovery plans from months of COVID-19 shutdowns adds to the pain for every affected business and every affected employee who may have been preparing to return to work.
It’s time for change. Officer Chauvin did not learn how to restrain a handcuffed suspect by kneeling on his neck in any police academy training. In fact, he probably learned that doing so would result in death. For George Floyd, it took six minutes before he succumbed. It is unclear if Chauvin is a racist who wanted to kill a black man or just a lunatic who wanted to kill anyone. It doesn’t matter. Chauvin should never have worn a badge.
It’s time for change. Police academies must do more than include some woke literature about race in their curricula. Skin color does not constitute probable cause. And that needs to be pounded into the heads of every current policeman and every recruit who plans to become one.
According to the Los Angeles Times, Chauvin was involved in two shootings, one resulting in a death. Two other people died after wrecking their car which was being chased by Chauvin. This officer has had 18 complaints filed against him. Dirty Harry is a movie, not a role model. There must come a time when officers like Chauvin are removed from the force before they kill someone. Better still, never hire them in the first place.
Violent rioting and looting accomplishes nothing. Some wisdom:
“An eye for an eye only ends up making the whole world blind.” – Mahatma Gandhi.
“I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” – The Rev. Martin Luther King.
Michael Sanborn writes from Rapid City.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.