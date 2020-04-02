Garbage schedule, rules change for Lead residents

LEAD — Citizens in Lead will see some changes to their garbage schedule and requirements.
Late Tuesday, City Administrator Mike Stahl announced that in an effort to protect sanitation workers, all garbage must be bagged and any loose garbage left in cans will not be picked up. Stahl said this requirement is a direct response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and just provides an extra layer of protection for sanitation workers.
“We are living in extraordinary times and precautions are constantly being evaluated,” he said. “Please cooperate with this directive. It provides safety for everyone.”
Additionally, Stahl announced that Sander Sanitation has changed its garbage pickup schedule within the city. Whereas the company once operated with two trucks over two days, now the private business has opted to use one truck over three days to collect garbage in Lead. Crews will do garbage on the following schedule:
• Monday will include pickups for the Washington area through Main Street, Hearst Avenue, Baltimore Street, and all areas west of, and including Grand Avenue.
• On Tuesday crews will pickup at Mile High Court, all areas east of Grand Avenue, the Mill Street area, and Park Avenue area and associated streets.
• Residents in Lead’s Sunnyhill area, Ridge Road, Miners Avenue, Terraville Avenue, 1st, 2nd and 3rd Streets, and the Hearst Subdivision and associated streets will have garbage picked up on Wednesday.
Stahl reminded residents that they are required to put their garbage out by 6:30 a.m. on the scheduled day of pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.