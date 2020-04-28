Full Throttle hand sanitizer now available in Sturgis

TRIMBLE, Tenn. — Michael Ballard has always been an innovator.
Ballard didn’t let a fire that destroyed his Full Throttle Saloon east of Sturgis keep him down. Instead the Full Throttle rose from ashes and found a new home north of Sturgis on Highway 79.
And when coronavirus threatened to shut down the Full Throttle Sloonshine Distillery in Trimble, Tenn., earlier this year, Ballard went to plan B, restructuring to meet a dire need for hand sanitizer across the country.
“The federal government has opened up and allowed the distilleries to make hand sanitizer because it’s such a shortage of it, just like the masks. So we’re able to supply large orders. We’ve got semi-tractor trailer loads going out three or four times a day,” Ballard said.
It’s simple. The alcohol they would usually use to manufacture bottles of Sloonshine is now going towards hand sanitizer, with a formula provided by the U.S. government.
“Smaller businesses are buying the five-gallon pails, the bigger businesses are buying 55-gallon drums and totes,” Ballard said.
Now the distillery is getting calls from all over the country from people wanting to buy their sanitizer.
Including from Sturgis.
Sturgis Grocery Mart owner Ryan Meyer, who works with Ballard during the summer to supply groceries to his Pappy Hoel Campground, said he saw an announcement on social media that Full Throttle was making the hand sanitizer.
“They do a lot of business with us during the Rally, so I follow their page. I saw Michael on there and I called them. His right-hand-man said he would get us some,” he said.
The first 55-gallon drum came in mid-March.
“I didn’t think I would sell that, but it was gone in an hour. I sat back there in the back and that spout was just going non-stop. It was incredible,” Meyer said.
Meyer initially was scared to order the second batch in such a large quantity, but as soon as he posted online that he was expecting a shipment, he had people wanting to get on the waiting list for the product. At one point there were nearly 400 people on the list. That included government agencies in Rapid City as well as individuals from throughout the Black Hills.
Getting it to Sturgis can be expensive.
For his second order, which arrived last week, Meyer ordered two 270-gallon totes. He and his staff then filled gallon jugs and some smaller bottles with the sanitizer to sell.
The cost is $33.75 for a gallon.
“It’s expensive, I’m not making very much money on it,” he said. “By far the best deal is by the gallon.”
Ballard told WBBJ-TV of Jackson, Tenn., that his distillery flipped everything to just make hand sanitizer, about 20,000 gallons a day.
Dr. Paul Higgs is the master distiller at Full Throttle Sloonshine. He says he never imagined he’d be working on hand sanitizer, but it’s a challenge he is willing to take.
“We’re doing the appropriate tests to make sure we’re doing it correctly, so to have a guy like me doing this, you can be pretty comfortable that it’s the right stuff, and it’ll do the job you want it to do,” Higgs said.
The distillery says they’re producing so much product, they will be hiring soon to keep up with demand.
WBBJ-TV, Jackson, Tenn., contributed to this story
