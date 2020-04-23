Editors Note: Spearfish residents Elaine Doll-Dunn and LeAnn Vette spent several days in Spain during September 2019. The purpose was to celebrate Doll-Dunn’s 82nd birthday and experience Spain. Both are educators, runners, and fitness aficionados.
Here is Doll-Dunn’s story from that trip.
FROM SOLE TO SOUL
El Camino Santiago de Compostela
(4,486 miles from my back yard)
A distant rooster heralds the dawn as we step into the misty morning onto the ancient pathway winding to Santiago. A pilgrimage which has been going on since the 9th century, The Way is a physical/spiritual/religious trek from France into Spain honoring the life of St James, the first of Christ’s apostles to be martyred.
In the cool stillness, I sense the essence of those who trod this path before me: Charlemagne, Napoleon, St Francis of Assisi…kings and queens of Portugal, Spain, France, and Germany.
Legions of pilgrims have worn parts of this road to a valley reaching six feet or more above my head. Led only by Compostela (field of stars, AKA Milky Way), the light beckoned the faithful to a place of rest for St. James.
“Buen Camino!” the ubiquitous greeting all along The Way… each pilgrim wishing fellow sojourners good travel. Six days of miles, smiles, quiet blessings, and mini miracles: Spain is a beautiful journey into the past and daily celebration of the present.
With a perfect companion, splendid weather, incomparable beauty, and the comfort of fellow wayfarers all seeking, supporting, sustaining…it was idyllic. We walked through primitive forests, verdant farmlands, and rustic villages following trails and paths surrounded by stone walls. I considered the millions who have walked this road for centuries…those long before us for whom it was a perilous venture.
We followed the route from Sarria, Spain, 100 kilometers to the Cathedral in the center of Santiago where relics of St. James are preserved. LeAnn Vette, my stalwart partner and I, planned to do 82 miles in celebration of my 82nd birthday…we actually did closer to 125 miles with a few side trips and airport pacing…perfect birthday present.
The splendor of the countryside rivals the Black Hills, and many times we felt as though we were in the hills. But the ancient forests, time-worn path, random small churches, and burial sites gave the reverent aura of life in antiquity; timeless sanctity.
Amazingly, we both felt great the whole way; 15- to 20-mile days, prodigious inclines, and challenging trails…we were up every day at dawn to savor another day on the Camino. Orchestrated by Walks in Spain, Paul Francis and his father, Old Paul, mapped a comfortable historic and breathtaking daily walk.
Both LeAnn and I studied Spanish with an app called Duolingo…she worked a bit harder than I (thank goodness! I knew how to ask where we could go swimming, but it just never worked into the conversation).
Apropos the language barrier, we nearly missed a train. When we discovered where we had to be, the dash to an escalator and the closing door were all the excitement we needed for that day. Staggering into the moving train and hustling down the aisles, we fell into two seats together and counted our blessings. Fine. Until later in the ride a very nice French man tapped me on the shoulder and we had a nonproductive conversation with my limited French and his nonexistent English. Finally, a young English speaking woman nearby said, “Ma’am, you’re sitting in his seat!” So….another hustle down the aisle, check the numbers on our tickets, and sure enough, we had our own special place. The good news is, they were better seats so it’s not like ‘she who is first shall be last.’
The pilgrims we met along the way lent color and dimension to a mega-sensory experience. The father and daughter from Cuba…his son had been killed in an auto accident…the father was a builder, and his conversations about the places we stayed were artistic/historic lessons in culture and beauty. The young man and his small son who spoke little English, but took the time to explain the fuzzy green ball on the tree…he cracked it open and gave each of us half of a chestnut: “Good energy!” The man and wife from New Zealand speaking English, but not the Spearfish kind, makes for very careful listening. They called us the marathon twins because we walked faster than most of them and wore running clothes…we weren’t in a hurry; it was just a comfortable pace for both of us.
Then there was the man who had done the whole Camino (over 500 miles) and ran out of money, so he took up residence on a rock wall and made beautiful flower stamps for those who stopped. (Everyone carried a Credential Del Peregrino booklet which had to be stamped at least twice a day proving we had gone the distance.) Prophetically, his name was Jesus.
As we walked through the huge tunnel leading to the office issuing the certificates of completion, we were welcomed by the clarion notes of a properly kilted bag-piper and lines and lines and lines of pilgrims. So many, in fact, the office closed before we came near, so we had to return the next day. Encountering a long and slow moving line even then, it looked as though we might not get the coveted papers at all. Hours later…and with iffy reassurance we would even then make the cut-off time…finally, finally our numbers were called.
But that mental, emotional, physical challenge granted me the seminal experience. As the lady to whom I was assigned went meticulously over my passport, assuring I had enough stamps and all were dated accurately, looked up at me thoughtfully and in broken English softly asked,
“Do you need a hug?”
“Yes!” I nodded, “And my passport!”
“Yes,” she smiled kindly, “And your passport!”
She walked the long way around the counter, came back to me, and held me in a tight, long and loving embrace. Then she kissed me gently on the cheek and whispered, “I’ll see you in heaven.”
It was worth the wait.
Attending Mass at a small church in The Camino is different things to different people. But it is a journey within as well as without/physical. You can’t not be changed. As your feet trod the path, your soul follows the stars, your heart finds its purpose, and the universe welcomes you to your dream. Desiring, deserving, dedicating…open to the potential of all that is planned for us by our almighty and all-knowing God.
Buen Camino.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.