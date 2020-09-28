Free meals for Belle Fourche School District students

BELLE FOURCHE — The Belle Fourche School District has been approved to serve free meals to all children 0-18 years old through December or when federal funding has expired.
Any students present at each school site are eligible for one free breakfast meal and one free lunch meal any day school is in session. For all other children ages 0-18 to receive the free breakfast and hot lunch, you must pre-order on the school website www.bellefourche.k12.sd.us by midnight for pickup any day school is in session. Look on the FOOD SERVICE link of the website for the Meal Pre-Order Form and menu. Pick up the meals between 10:30-11 a.m. at the entrance of the Belle Fourche Middle School lunchroom.
Contact the Central Office Food Service secretary at (605) 723-3355 if you have any questions.
