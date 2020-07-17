Four new COVID cases in Meade Co., Butte Co. moves to moderate spread

SPEARFISH — State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton announced Thursday that Butte County has been classified as “minimal to moderate community spread,” of COVID-19.
This means that one to four COVID -19 cases that can not be attributed to being contracted while traveling outside the county. Currently, Butte County has three cases active. One death associated with the virus was reported Thursday.
Additionally, Clayton announced four new COVID cases confirmed in Meade County, and “substantial community spread” category. There are eight active cases. In all, there have been 58 cases, 49 of which have recovered. There was one death.
Clayton reports 42 new cases statewide Thursday and four deaths.
In all there are 842 active cases, 7,694 total cases, and 6,737 recovered patients. 115 South Dakotans have died from the disease.
