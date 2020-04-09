Foundation for Health makes $25K ventilator purchase possible at L-D hospital

DEADWOOD — In light of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the health of the community’s residents, hospital officials at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital can breathe easier knowing a second ventilator is on the way, courtesy of a $25,000 donation from Foundation for Health.
A request for the ventilator funds was initiated March 16 and March 23, the Foundation for Health board of directors made the decision to donate $25,000 to Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital for the purchase of a ventilator to support patient care in the hospital’s emergency room and ambulance service.
Lead-Deadwood Hospital’s existing ventilator could be needed for patient transport, and hospital officials say a second ventilator is needed.
COVID-19, a viral respiratory disease, is expected to greatly increase the need for ventilators.
“With recent pandemic events, we are challenged with responding to potential greater capabilities, and this purchase would increase our level of comfort that we can meet the demand for our quality healthcare in our communities,” said Mark Schmidt, president of Lead-Deadwood Hospital and market.
The Foundation for Health (FFH), formerly the Northern Hills General Hospital Foundation, has supported the healthcare needs of the Lead-Deadwood area since 1986.
“A new ventilator fits perfectly with our mission to promote and support the health and safety needs of our community,” said Laurie Wince, FFH executive director. “The Foundation for Health board didn’t hesitate when asked to approve this purchase.”
A second ventilator was already part of Monument Health Lead-Deadwood’s capital budget, but the donation made it available faster.
“So, either way, it was coming as something they needed,” Wince said. “Because they transport so much.”
In addition, the Foundation recently pledged up to $3,000 for fabric that volunteers are using to sew protective masks for use by the clinical staff at Lead-Deadwood Hospital and Clinic, and in the Northern Hills.
In the past, FFH funds have been used for equipment purchases, furnishings and construction projects.
The annual FFH Tough Enough to Wear Pink campaign, held in conjunction with the Days of ‘76 Rodeo in Deadwood, helps cancer patients throughout the Northern Black Hills.
Wince emphasized that she and the FFH board of directors are very in tune with what is going on in regard to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’re in the middle of it,” Wince said. “They know right now our mission falls directly into nurturing the preparedness for what might be coming … We were able to immediately approve the ventilator and make a difference for the community. It’s being sensitive to where we are now and being in touch with urgency and moving as quickly as we could, even amidst all of the things that are swirling around right now. So it really feels like an accomplishment to be able to give that for people that may need it. We don’t know when.”
The Foundation for Health is a 501(c)3 charitable organization located in Deadwood, S.D. For more information about its work or to make a donation to help with mask construction, visit foundation4health.org or call Laurie Wince at (605) 892-5902.
