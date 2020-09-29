Flora and fauna

Rocke Rainey (Lead-Deadwood football): Rainey accounted for 299 total yards, 94 yards passing, 205 yards rushing, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion in Lead-Deadwood’s 44-18 homecoming win over the Rapid City Central junior varsity. Defensively, he had six tackles.

Seth Hamilton (Spearfish football): Hamilton, a freshmen, was 10/18 passing for 310 yards and four touchdown passes, in a 79-28 loss to Pierre. He also had three tackles on defense.

Sawyer Clarkson (Belle Fourche XC): Clarkson, a sophomore, won the Russ Strande Invitational in Brookings on Thursday, Sept. 24 with a new personal record and school record 5k time of 16:18.

Joellen Cano (Sturgis Brown volleyball): Cano, a 5’10 setter last week in five matches had 65 set assists, 28 digs, and led the team with 10 aces.

Karstin Dupont (Spearfish volleyball): In volleyball matches last week, Dupont, a junior middle hitter had six service aces, 18 kills, six blocks, three set assists, and 13 digs.

Lexa Burtzlaff (Newell Cross Country): Burtzlaff competed at the Rapid City Invite last Friday and ran her season-best time, and was the top placing Lady Irrigator at the meet.

