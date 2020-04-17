Flags lowered for Rep. Glanzer who died of the coronavirus

PIERRE (AP) — Gov. Kristi Noem has ordered flags be flown at half-staff in honor of Rep. Bob Glanzer who died earlier this month from coronavirus complications.
The order was in effect Thursday until sundown on Monday, the day of his funeral.
Noem called Glanzer a man of true integrity and someone she greatly respected. The 74-year-old lawmaker had fallen ill almost two weeks ago before his death.
He was part of a cluster of COVID-19 cases around Huron. Glanzer’s wife, brother-in-law and sister-in-law all had the virus, and Glanzer’s 51-year-old niece, Mari Hofer, died of it, according to Hofer’s husband, Quint Hofer.
Glanzer represented District 22, which is Beade and Kingsbury counties.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.