First COVID-19 vaccines given at Fort Meade VA

FORT MEADE — Frank Kucera wanted assurances that the COVID-19 inoculation he was about to receive Monday morning wasn’t going to hurt.
“That certainly wasn’t tough, was it? It didn’t hurt,” he said after the caregiver at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center completed the process.
Staff then broke into spontaneous applause for the momentous occasion.
“Is this going to happen every time I get a shot,” the 90-year-old Air Force veteran quipped.
Kucera was the first veteran in the VA Black Hills system to receive the Moderna coronavirus vaccine. Would he encourage others to do the same?
“It looks to me like maybe that’s what has to take place to get that virus slowed down,” he said.
Other veterans housed in Community Living Centers at the VA both at Fort Meade and in Hot Springs will also get the vaccine in the coming days, along with front-line workers in the medical centers.
One of those workers, Adriana Lalicker, who has worked in the center at Fort Meade for the past 15 years, was the first VA employee to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.
She said she was willing to step up and get the shot to continue caring for veterans, care for herself and her family.
Lalicker was part of the team at the VA who helped determine how the vaccine would be dispensed.
“When I knew that the Community Living Center and the staff would be part of that and when they asked if somebody would volunteer to be the first one, I said, ‘yes.’”
This vaccine may mean that CLC patients can move beyond window visits and socially-distant visits with their loved ones, she said.
“This will, hopefully, bring families back to the bedside. Being able to physically touch their loved ones is irreplaceable,” Lalicker said.
The pandemic has been much like going to war because you don’t really know if or when there is going to be an end date to the conflict, said Sandra L. Horsman, director of the VA Black Hills Health Care System.
“This (pandemic) has been our battle. This has been our war. We didn’t really have an end date, but maybe this (vaccine) will lead us to our armistice,” she said.
The VA Healthcare System received 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine on Wednesday. They did not get any of the Pfizer vaccine because they did not have the ultra cold refrigeration equipment needed to store the medicine. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines must be stored at -94°F and -4°F respectively to remain effective.
The doses allocated to the VA are not included in the count that is sent to the state of South Dakota. The VA receives their doses directly from the federal government.
Amy Doten, chief of pharmacy at VA Black Hills, said that in the initial phase of inoculations about 300 people at Fort Meade and about 120 at Hot Springs will get the vaccine.
“Once we get through that first group, we will go to the next level getting more of our staff and more of our patients vaccinated,” she said.
A survey of those eligible within the VA for the vaccine, showed that about 58% say they want the shot.
“We have seen an excellent response from people and we are struggling to get them scheduled,” Doten said.
The VA will continue to work down priority groups as they get more vaccine, Doten said.
Other veterans who are not included in the initial phases will be called by the VA to let them know when it is their turn to get the vaccine, said Teresa Forbes, public affairs officer for the VA Black Hills Healthcare System.
“Obviously veterans are excited and they are calling us to ask when they can get an appointment. It’s a process. We ask them to remain patient. We will be calling them,” she said.
