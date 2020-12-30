First caregiver COVID-19 vaccine administered in Deadwood

DEADWOOD — Dr. Thom Groeger was on the other side of the syringe Tuesday as he underwent the first Moderna caregiver vaccination at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood Hospital.
The vaccine is being administered according to a state plan and Monument Health is one of three contractors administering the vaccine for the state.
Top of everyone’s mind?
“When can I get it?”
Groeger said first things first, there is no such thing as a wait list and the best thing to do for more information is to call 755-1000.
The recorded message informs those inquiring about the vaccine that at this time, most people will not receive the vaccine for weeks or months, depending on age and risk factors and that as they move to additional phases, communication for eligibility will come from the South Dakota Department of Health and Monument Health. Monitoring for updates can be done at the Monument Health’s web site.
“Basically, it’s putting it way back to springtime before we’ll have for the general population,” Groeger said.
He said he’s had people mail him letters stating, ‘I want my name on a wait list.’ “Well, it’s like, I can write the name down, but, a person’s going to get it when they get it.”
Groeger said the reason there can’t be a wait list is that the state is determining eligibility for the vaccine, not Monument Health.
“This is state vaccine. They’re providing it for us, so we have to follow their plan, not our plan,” he said.
Three healthcare providers in the state are distributing the vaccine for the state: Monument Health, Sanford, and Avera.
The state is currently in Phase 1 of its plan, with the following identified as priority populations for Phase 1: health care personnel, long-term care facility residents, first responders and law enforcement, public health workers, people living and working in congregate settings, people of all ages with underlying medical conditions that put them at higher risk of severe COVID-19, older adults, teachers and other school staff, funeral service workers, and critical infrastructure workers.
Phase 1 is further divided into five priority groups, with the South Dakota Department of Health defining each of these priority groups as Priority 1a-Priority 1e.
The state is currently in Priority 1c, which includes other healthcare workers, including laboratory and clinic staff, public health workers, emergency medical services, law enforcement, and correctional officers.
Priorities 1a and 1b included health care personnel working in emergency departments, intensive care units, and dedicated COVID-19 acute care units, long-term care nursing home and assisted living staff and residents.
Priority 1d, which is set to roll out once the estimated 49,000 statewide in Priority 1c is complete, consists of: persons with two or more underlying medical conditions; heart conditions; immunocompromised state; obesity or severe obesity; sickle cell disease; type 2 diabetes; teachers and other school/college staff; persons aged 65 years and older; residents in congregate settings, and funeral service workers.
Talking numbers, Monument Health Manager of Public Relations and Marketing Stephany Chalberg said the last shipment from Moderna to Monument Health was 850.
Monument Health Lead-Deadwood received 100 of those and plans to administer 20 per day until this supply is exhausted and more can be requested.
“I think next week we’ll(Monument Health as a whole) be getting 1,500 to 3,000,” Groeger said. “This is distributed by the government to the states and the states have to distribute it.”
Groeger said COVID numbers at Monument Health Lead-Deadwood have gone down in the past couple of weeks.
“It’s always about a two-week lag, so we were worried about Thanksgiving two weeks after that, if we were going to have a big surge, but actually, it started to go down, which is kind of nice, but we’re thinking the same thing may happen with Christmas. Up until the weekend before last, our hospital was totally full.”
Monument Health Lead-Deadwood is a 12-bed facility.
Groeger said prevention methods to continue are wearing a mask in public, hand-washing, and hand-sanitizer.
“All the stuff that we’ve been hearing has been effective,” he said. “Because we have not seen a ton of ill people this fall — at all. The other preventative thing we’ve done is to push people to get their flu shots because COVID and the flu look pretty much the same and they both kill. It would be insult on injury to get both of them.”
Groeger said that there are really no risks with the vaccine.
“Unless you’re a really allergic person,” he said. “Majority of problems may be with injection site pain. Some people have had fevers, but the shingles shot actually has more side-effects than this vaccine does. This is kind of in-between the flu shot and the shingles shot.”
Chalberg said what she has seen thus far with the pace of the vaccine plan in Monument Health is one of relief.
“Now we see this light at the end of the tunnel. There’s that sense of here is what we’ve been working toward,” Chalberg said. “We now have this vaccine that we didn’t think, initially, that it would be here until this summer, so we’re six months ahead of when we thought the vaccine was going to arrive. So, I think that this year, it’s a relief that we’re able to do this already.”
She also credits those involved with planning for the vaccine’s arrival for playing a role in an effective and timely roll-out.
“Everyone had been prepared to move when it showed up, because the vaccine doesn’t help anyone on the shelf,” Chalberg said, asking for patience on the part of the general population. “It is so relieving that the vaccine is here, but it is still going to take time and if we all can be a little bit patient a little bit longer, the vaccine will be available to everyone. We just don’t know when. Hopefully, sooner than later, but we’ve got to wear our masks a little bit longer … let’s see the benefit of it, not the chore of it. We’re so close.”
