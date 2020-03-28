Feeding those in need program expands Monday

DEADWOOD — Although many business establishments in Deadwood are enduring tough times, they’re taking care of each other with a program that has already expanded since the short time ago it was instituted.
Louie Lalonde of Saloon No. 10 said feeding those in need is a project that she and Kerry Ruth put together, initially, to take care of the community’s kids and seniors.
With many businesses recently closing forcing hundreds of employee lay-offs, the program has expanded with the community’s needs.
“Going through the week, we also coordinated with the Lead and Deadwood police and if we have any leftovers, they deliver to senior citizens or some of the families in need that can’t get out,” Lalonde said.
Lalonde contacts the businesses, while Ruth drums up volunteers to line up three volunteers per shift.
Currently 50 lunches will be made available from noon to 1 p.m. each day at the Deadwood Welcome Center garage, in order to effectively practice social distancing, but if the demand is greater, more will be added.
“We’ve now opened it up to anyone in need,” Lalonde said. “Pick-up is from noon to 1 p.m. And that particular lunch sack will also include a couple of breakfast items that they can throw in the fridge and use tomorrow morning. We’re definitely scheduled through April 10, and we’ll extend it further, depending on the demand and how things go.”
A typical sack lunch may include a healthy sandwich, breakfast bar, fruit, milk, juice, or yogurt.
“I’ve encouraged everyone to be creative and come up with their own ideas,” Lalonde said.
Saloon No. 10, Buffalo Bodega, Silverado, Deadwood Mountain Grand, Mustang Sally’s, and LIV Hospitality are currently participating, with other businesses expected to join in the cause soon.
“It’s wonderful to see the businesses be willing to do whatever it takes to take care of their employees or the people that live in the community in whatever way that they can, because the expense is all on them,” Lalonde said. “Their responsibility is to plan out the menu, buy the food, make up the sacks, and deliver the food down to the Welcome Center.”
Lalonde said the initiative was started after the Pub Crawl was trimmed down and events started being canceled.
“It wasn’t hard for me to anticipate something like this snowballing,” she said. “It’s obvious that it’s going to get bigger and bigger … and I’m so glad that we have been smart enough to shut down and at least get control of it here and give ourselves at least somewhat of a fighting chance to have a summer here.”
Lalonde said what spurred her into action was the fact that her mother and father always encouraged her to keep the faith by making sure that those around you are OK.
“I love Deadwood and I would do anything to make sure that Deadwood gets through this,” Lalonde said. “There are cars that pull up and their little kids are in the back seat and as soon as they get that sack, those kids are digging in that sack. And it just breaks your heart when you see that. We can’t be blind to those in our community that are in need. It’s so important that we take care of those who don’t have enough right now to take care of themselves.”
Robin Carmody, of the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce, is in charge of coordinating the program.
“Let me tell you what, her heart is as big as Mt. Rushmore,” Lalonde said. “And there’s not going to be one person that leaves there hungry. If it looks like that family needs a couple extra sacks, she sends them with a couple extra sacks. She’s done an incredible job with this project.”
Carmody said that Tuesday, one local institution requested five meals for delivery on their list.
“By Wednesday, that number had climbed to 12,” she said.
To refer a family or elderly member of the community or to arrange for a delivery or with questions, call the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce at 578-1876.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.