Feeding Lead!

LEAD — Feeding South Dakota provided 100 boxes of food that were supplemented by several donors from within the community. Sierra Ward and Joanna Berg get ready to distribute food boxes for the Lead community, Friday morning. The program offers food boxes for anyone in need, with drive through distribution on Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Sponsors and donors for the event included Feeding South Dakota, Coeur Wharf, Homestake Mining Co., Black Hills Title, Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, Lynn’s Dakotamart, Miners & Merchants Trading Post, ACE Hardware, Aspire Boutique, and Lotus Up Espresso. Sierra Ward, executive director of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce, which orchestrated the event, said they gave out about 60 boxes Friday morning. For more information about how to make a contribution, call 584-1100 and leave a message.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.