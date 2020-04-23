Feeding Lead food drop scheduled for Friday

LEAD — On Friday morning members of the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce will be Feeding Lead.
As part of its regular food distribution program, Feeding South Dakota has made 100 food boxes available for Lead residents who need assistance. The Lead Area Chamber of Commerce is working with Feeding South Dakota to coordinate the food distribution that will occur from 9 a.m. to noon on Friday in the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center parking lot.
Additionally, Lead Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sierra Ward said Wharf Resources and Black Hills Title have donated money that will be used to buy food items. This food will supplement the Feeding South Dakota boxes with perishable food items such as milk and eggs. Ward said the amount of food each household receives would depend on the household size that is reported at the time of pickup.
“The only thing we’re asking for is to tell us how many people the box is feeding,” Ward said. “How many seniors, adults and children are in the household.”
Ward said anyone who wants a box, or who feels like they are facing some food or wage uncertainty, is welcome to come get one. The food boxes will be available weekly, and residents are asked to only pick up one box per household each week. The food in the boxes will change every week, she said.
In addition to the Wharf donation, Ward said other residents and businesses are invited to contribute to the fund used to supplement the Feeding South Dakota boxes. Some of these supplements can include perishable food items, while others may be used to create more cohesive meals. One example, Ward said was in another community, when outside donations helped purchase spaghetti sauce to go with a Feeding South Dakota box that only contained spaghetti noodles. Additionally, Ward said donations can include non-food items such as craft projects or other supplies. Those who would like to contribute to this effort can contact Ward directly at 584-3110.
