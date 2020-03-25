February gaming numbers ‘leap’ 10% prior to COVID-19

DEADWOOD — An additional day helped make a difference for Deadwood gaming establishments in February, as the Leap Year Day served to boost gaming revenues 10% compared to the same period in 2019, according to statistics released Monday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in February dropped just under $83 million in machines and on tables, roughly a 10% increase compared to February 2019, resulting in roughly $8 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in December.
Of that, 9%, or $690,324, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“Even with the extra day because of leap year, February’s gaming results show how strong Deadwood’s economy was before our world changed with the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association (DGA). “Today, rather than concentrating on gaming revenues, we are shuttering our properties and concentrating on the health and well-being of our employees and their families.”
The association is working with Deadwood’s gaming operators to temporarily shut down their operations until further notice at noon today. However this is not an order. That would come from the city commission which is holding a special meeting at noon and, if a resolution and emergency ordinance pass, the city’s casinos, bars, and dine-in restaurants would be forced close at 5 p.m. today.
Already closed are: Saloon No. 10, Deadwood Gulch, Buffalo Bodega, Deadwood Mountain Grand, and the Lodge at Deadwood.
“I have no idea how long this will be for,” Rodman said. “My concern is for the employees and their families. The industry employs about 1,200 people, so it’s going to be devastating.”
Under the handle comparison category, in February, table games had a handle of roughly $6 million, up 11% compared to February 2019 levels. Slot machines had a handle of $76.5 million in February, up 10% compared to February 2019.
