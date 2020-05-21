Fast tracking the coronavirus vaccine

We as a nation have been waiting for the administration and the pharmaceutical industry to give us the first real good news on a potential COVID-19 vaccine. Last week we received an update by President Trump and leaders in the vaccine industry on the prospects for a fast track development of a COVID-19 vaccine. In a small phase 1 clinical trials the vaccine was shown to produce what are call “neutralizing antibodies” at levels up to and in some cases exceeding the levels of such antibodies in patients who have recovered from COVID-19 naturally. The supposition is that these antibodies, elicited by a vaccine will be protective, making recipients immune to the virus.
The company, Moderna, plans to move quickly to phase 2 studies where the vaccine will be given to hundreds of subjects in order to evaluate the immune response elicited by the candidate vaccine. In anticipation of conclusive results from Phase 2, Moderna has already begun tooling up to produce hundreds of millions of doses by June-December 2020. Phase 3 studies, enrolling thousands of patients, demonstrating the efficacy of such a vaccine in the population as a whole, outside of the controlled environment of a clinical trial. If all things go well, we could see a vaccine prepared to immunize a majority of the population of the United States beginning early next year.
This timeline comes with a risk. We are moving so fast to develop this vaccine because thousands of people are dying each day but what might we miss moving at this breakneck pace? The AIDS epidemic in the 1980’s set the model for this fast track drug development. The first treatment for HIV disease was developed, FDA approved, and distributed in 9 months. So, our drug-developers have precedent for a successful development program that moves, as President Trump described as “Project Warp Speed”
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
