Family Dollar opens in Spearfish

SPEARFISH — Family Dollar, a small format and convenience retailer, has opened a new store in Spearfish.
In addition to providing everyday low prices and a broad assortment of necessities, the new store will include $1 Dollar Tree merchandise, additional freezers and coolers and an expanded selection of food, beauty and essentials, household products, and seasonal items. There will be a grand opening celebration on Saturday.
“Family Dollar is proud to be a part of the Spearfish community and we are excited to welcome existing and new customers to our new store,” said Jim Van Slyke, Family Dollar spokesperson. “The store will provide even greater values and convenience to our shoppers.”
A store of this size typically employs six to 10 associates.
Family Dollar stores are open seven days a week and offer everyday items for the entire family in an easy-to-shop neighborhood location. The store is located at 2431 E. Colorado Blvd.
