SPEARFISH – With Northern Hills residents feeling the sting of Thursday’s hail storm, experts are recommending patience and level-headedness when dealing with the damage.
“Everybody have patience, it’s going to take time,” said Rick Ellerton, insurance agency manager for BankWest Insurance Agency.
Ellerton said it’s important for people to remember that insurance is not a first-come-first-served business; even if some work needs to be done to prevent further damage while waiting for an insurance adjuster to inspect your home or vehicle, it will still be covered.
“You can do everything you can to prevent further damage, just document it,” he said. “Pictures and documentation, and save your receipts.”
Ellerton also recommended only using local contractors whenever possible.
“There are revenue build companies that come in from Colorado and what not, but it’s hard to get them to come back and repair something if something went wrong,” he said.
Even using local workers requires some vetting, Ellerton said. In these types of situations it’s easy for people to be in a hurry to get work done and forget to ask questions.
“I would be cautious of the people that want to do it right away; that want to take over and say ‘oh they’ll take care of it for you’ and, ‘we’ll work with your insurance company,’” Ellerton cautioned. “Don’t sign anything until you’ve worked it out with your adjustor and your contractor.”
Ellerton also said to be weary of contractors who want to do all the legwork.
“Don’t sign your rights away that they’ll do all the work for you,” he said.
Spearfish Building Official Tom Paisley offered some helpful tips for making sure the contractor you choose is on the up and up.
“I would ask them for their city of Spearfish contractor’s license,” Paisley said. “That at least tells us that they have insurance and their paying their South Dakota excise tax.”
Paisley warned that sometimes the contractor will subcontract projects, so it’s important to properly vet everyone working on your property.
“(The contractor is) licensed, but the guys up on the roof aren’t,” he said. “Those sub-contractors also have to have that license.”
Paisley also said to make sure all licenses are current.
“They may have been licensed last year and didn’t renew it. Contractor licenses are good for one year. From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31,” he said. “If their insurance is expired, then their license becomes void, or gets suspended.”
Paisley said that the city doesn’t inspect residential work done by independent contractors, but any work done does need to comply with the city’s building code.
“Make sure that they’re licensed. Make sure they’re installing it in accordance with the code; but understanding that (the city is) not going to be their protecting them or looking at their roof,” he said.
“I think the best thing to do is call your insurance company and have their representative come and look at your roof.”
Paisley said it’s also important to have the work inspected after it’s been completed as well.
“We get a lot of calls after the work’s done, and the contractors have been paid and they’re gone and there’s issues,” he said. “Definitely have it inspected before and after.”
To find out whether a contractor is licensed and insured within Spearfish contact the building services department by calling 642-1335.
“We can just quickly get on the computer, type in their name and tell you if they’re licensed, if they’re expired, if they’ve never been licensed; easily we can do that,” Paisley. “You just need to kind of be aware of how they’re putting that roof on and making sure it’s installed in accordance with the code.”
