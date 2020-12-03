OPINION — The holiday season has started this year. By now it is almost impossible to ask people to refrain from these large family gatherings and to stay home. So, we can expect to see surges of COVID-19 about two weeks following Thanksgiving and again following Christmas and New Years. That is the bad news and it will only continue to worsen. The good news is the vaccine makers have developed multiple vaccines that will begin to make their way into people’s arms by the end of this month! Unprecedented! Unheard of! A miracle of modern science! Really, it is a truly remarkable accomplishment … but it is still several months away before distribution will reach most of us. Healthcare workers, people in long-term care facilities, then elderly with underlying conditions, then finally around will be vaccinated during the first roll-out. But it will likely be May before it should be available to everyone.
Walgreens and CVS will be dispensing the vaccines. They have been contracted to vaccinate the group homes in South Dakota.
Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization and just Monday Moderna announced the results of their studies and have also applied for Emergency Use. Both of these vaccines require two inoculations. The Pfizer vaccine must be stored at ultra-low temperatures but the Moderna vaccine does not. Both vaccines are 90-95% effective. And preliminary analysis indicates the immunity may last for several years.
But we need still to survive until the vaccines have been distributed. Vaccinating 300 million people will be a logistical feat that has only been seen in war time. But each of us must remain vigilant in hopes of living long enough to be vaccinated. That means masks, social distancing, hand washing are our best bets for beating the virus over the next five to six months. Unfortunately Gov. Kristi Noem has abdicated her sworn responsibility to protect the people of South Dakota. Her first and foremost responsibility is to protect our lives and livelihood. Instead she has washed her hands of a threat to each and every citizen that she took an oath to protect. Oath-breaker!
So, take the ultimate responsibility and protect yourself! Don’t wait! Wear a mask when out in public. Please.
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
