Evidence suggests COVID virus is changing

COVID-19 may be changing its clinical presentation six to eight months into the pandemic. Some doctors and scientists opine that in order to evaluate the progression of the pandemic we should change our mindset and focus not exclusively on the number of cases, but on the severity of illness.
As early as June, in the face of increasing daily confirmed cases of COVID, the University of Pennsylvania was noting that fewer people were being admitted to the hospital for coronavirus infection, and when they were, they tended to be much less sick than patients seen at the beginning or at the peak phases of the pandemic.
Fewer patients are dying with the disease and the proportion of people with COVID-19 getting so sick they need a breathing ventilator is also falling. Furthermore, when the amount of virus in people who test positive is measured, it is evident that, the total amount of the virus the patient has is much less than in the earlier stages of the pandemic.
In Europe, where the pandemic has run a different course than in the United States, it is evident that in France and Spain, while the numbers of cases are again increasing significantly, the numbers of deaths are not. These observations cannot be completely explained by the lag between diagnoses and deaths.
So, what can be happening? First, the environment has changed from the cold of winter in the early days of the pandemic to the warmth of summer allowing more people to be outdoors and social mitigation strategies are now part of our daily routines. Antiviral agents such as remdesivir and anti-inflammatory drugs including dexamethasone, are now widely used to treat patients. Second, the host for the virus has now shifted from the elderly to younger demographics of our population. Thirdly, there may have changes in the genetics of the virus making it less lethal (unlikely as the virus mutates only slowly and changes in the viral populations are rare).
Now as we return to winter here in South Dakota, we should be particularly vigilant. The lack of leadership at the state level leaves us unprepared. Schools are opening despite the exponential increase in numbers of confirmed cases in their catchment areas. Churches that had closed are now planning to re-gather, and the percent of positive tests for the virus is above the 5% threshold established by the CDC.
• Wear a mask when out of the house.
• Do not gather in groups of more than 10.
• Maintain distances greater than 6 feet between people.
Wash your hands
Dr. John Andrews, “Doc John” of Lead, has a doctorate in virology, immunology, and microbiology who, after a career in developing prescription drugs, is now working on drug development to target COVID-19. He will be offering columns every two weeks about the progress of finding a vaccine for the virus.
