Everyone adjusting to COVID-19

Virtually everyone has adjusted their day-to-day schedule because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The South Dakota High School Activities Association has cancelled athletic events and practices until early May.
One of the tasks I am undertaking here at the office is helping compile information for our “Senior Spotlights” section.
I would like to thank the coaches, activities directors, parents, and — naturally — the senior athletes themselves who assisted me in this endeavor.
We can always use feature stories, so anyone having an idea for a story is encouraged to call or email me.
As for personal changes, the recommendation regarding “unnecessary travel” has prompted me to think about a lot of the car trips I make.
It was nothing for me to pop into a grocery store four, five, six times a week to pick up this, that, or the other thing.
Now, I am making a conscious effort to visit the store only once a week and pick up everything I need. If it turns out I am missing something for a recipe, that is my problem.
(Never forget the spaghetti sauce packet for a lasagna recipe. If you do, you will have to eat the blandest dish ever).
A free weekend would likely find me making a trip to Rapid City, Aladdin, or wherever else I wanted to go for a day.
That is not going to happen for the foreseeable future.
I live three miles from the office.
My back-and-forth trips go straight to my destination unless I need to do something like refill my gas tank.
We all run a chance of contracting COVID-19 no matter where we go. I don’t want to be kicking myself for getting sick when I knew I could have reduced my chances of that by staying home.
My sports watching has naturally been virtually nonexistent. The NHL Network recently ran a program celebrating the league’s first 100 years, and it was really interesting.
Then, we had a replay of the 1987 Stanley Cup Finals Game 7, Philadelphia at Edmonton. Its ending was not ideal, but it brought back quite a few memories.
Speaking of memories…
What were some of the most significant, local sports happenings during this time in the past?
Five years ago, 2015
The Black Hills Nationals hosted its largest tournament, with more than 600 wrestlers competing
Spearfish’s gymnastics academy opened its new site at 202 29th Street.
Ten years ago, 2010
Spearfish Gymnastics Academy member Hannah Brun earned top honors at the state meet by scoring a 35.425 in all-around (on a 40.000-point scale). Her efforts included first place on the balance beam (8.600), first on the floor exercises (9.000), second on the uneven bars (9.275), and second on the vault (8.550).
Fifteen years ago, 2005
Sturgis’ Steve Keszler received the wrestling coach of the year honor from the South Dakota High School Coaches Association. The Scoopers won the state A team title that season.
Twenty years ago, 2000
Lead-Deadwood’s Eric Rice was named to the class A All-State boys’ basketball team. The first-team selection averaged 22 points and four rebounds a game as the Golddiggers finished eighth at the state tournament.
