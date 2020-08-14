BUFFALO CHIP — Motorcycle entertainment at the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground east of Sturgis assumed various forms Wednesday evening.
The Gambler 500 Mini Bike Showdown Drags took center stage, followed by the Cole Freeman 80th Anniversary jump that covered 70 feet over two pickup trucks.
In the Gambler drags, two riders at a time on modified minibikes raced down an asphalt path. Riders customize the bikes to fit their personal style.
Daymon Woodruff was one of the participants in the drag races. He and others set up at Camp Zero, which is just north of the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground. He resides at the Buffalo Chip.
“It makes you feel like a little kid,” Woodruff said of the Camp Zero appeal to him. “As adults, we get a little jaded to life, but it’s always refreshing to take a step back and be enamored with the little things.”
Woodruff referred to the minibikes as “smile makers.” He said a person getting on the bike has a smile on their face.
The Gambler club claims to have the largest clean-up efforts, according to Woodruff. He said members hold races
in the national forests and pick up trash such as cars and abandoned boats.
“It’s about putting a smile on our faces,” Woodruff said of the Gamblers’ overall goals. “You remind yourself you still have an inner child, no matter how old you are.”
A base of 30 riders is at Camp Zero this week. Woodruff said others come from Spearfish or Rapid City to join the effort.
“It’s inspiring to people, I think, to see full-grown adults goofing around on what you think is a child’s bike,” Woodruff said.
Camp Zero attempts to cater to the “baby boomer” demographic that the motorcycle industry caters to, according to Woodruff.
He describes success as “few incidents, lots of fun. “It’s not about how many people are here. It’s about people having a good time while they’re here.”
Jason Lightner returned to Buffalo Chip from his home in San Diego, Calif.
“It’s been amazing,” Lightner said in describing the week’s early portion. “So many people, so much fun.”
The Gamblers have hosted a few different activities this year such as oval track races and obstacle course racing.
Coming to the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground is quite gratifying to the Gamblers. Lightner said many are not aware of Camp Zero, which is a place to let loose and not disrupt others.
Camp Zero’s numbers have doubled since last year, according to Lightner. He said this year’s numbers may be at 700 or 800.
Freeman’s goal for the motorcycle jump was to reach 57 miles per hour by the end of the ramp. He said he came in at around 58 or 59.
“I went a little far, but it’s just part of the game,” Freeman said. “I’m doing it by the seat of my pants.”
Freeman was attired in athletic shoes, blue jeans, a white T-shirt, blue-green gloves, and navy blue sport coat. The St. Louis, Mo., resident performed a few motorcycle stunts before making the successful jump.
An XG 750 Harley-Davidson bike assists Freeman. He referred to it as “the modern-day Evel Knievel bike: just heavier, less suspension.”
Freeman has engaged in stunt riding for 15 years and jumping for four.
Evel Knievel inspired Freeman, who lost his firefighter career to a motorcycle accident. Freeman knew he could not really make a living by performing stunts, so he decided to perform the Harley-Davidson jumps.
“Motivating the children and the kids to do better in life, to really push themselves, get on a motorcycle, set goals, and smash them,” Freeman said in describing what he enjoys most.
Freeman’s biggest challenge centers on parents who don’t want their children to get hurt. He said children cannot be raised to be timid.
Wednesday marked Freeman’s first appearance at the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground. He said he was scheduled to perform at the official closing ceremonies in Sturgis, but the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled that.
“At the last minute, we put this together,” Freeman said. He added he does not know where he will go next because COVID-19 has messed up his schedule.
The people running the Legendary Buffalo Chip Campground stand out for Freeman. He said they took care of him and wanted him to be safe.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.