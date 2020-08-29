Empty Bowls event canceled for 1st time since inception

DEADWOOD — The annual Empty Bowls event at the Deadwood Social Club has been canceled this year due to COVID-19.
Over the years, Empty Bowls has raised in excess of $30,000 for local food banks. The event has grown from year to year since Black Hills State University professor Jerry Rawlings and social club owner Louie LaLonde initially launched the idea in 2006. The event grew to the point that LaLonde and Rawlings brought The Lead Deadwood Art Center into the fold to help produce the event.
Even though the event itself has been canceled, the Lead Deadwood Art Center and Empty Bowls founders still want to do as much as possible for our local food banks. If you would still like to support the cause donations can be sent to:
The Lead-Deadwood Art Center
Attn: Empty Bowls
309 W Main St.
Lead SD, 57754
The Empty Bowls organization thanked the communities of Lead, Deadwood, and Spearfish for their unwavering support of the event over the years.
