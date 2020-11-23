Employee becomes new owner of Belle Fourche coffee bar and eatery

BELLE FOURCHE — An employee of the Belle Fourche Green Bean recently purchased the coffeeshop business located at 7th and State streets.
Now called the Wild Magnolia Coffee Bar and Eatery, new owner Danielle Voyles said customers can expect the same menu and service they have come to expect from the locally owned and operated coffeeshop.
“When the owners offered the business to us, we thought it would be silly not to do it. It’s a well-established business,” said Voyles.
Voyles graduated from Belle Fourche High School in 2009. She began working at the Belle Fourche Green Bean seven years ago, serving two years as a manager before purchasing the business with her partner Troy Jensen.
Voyles will continue to work at the Wild Magnolia full-time. Jensen works at American Colloid and assists with the back-end operations of Wild Magnolia.
“I grew up in Belle Fourche, and both our families are here,” said Voyles. “We have two kids and we want to stay in the community and be with our family.”
The Belle Fourche Green Bean officially became the Wild Magnolia Coffee Bar and Eatery on Nov. 1. Voyles says the name change was important to show “separation” because another Green Bean coffeeshop exists in Spearfish.
The coffeeshop name may be different, but the menu items remain the same.
“The whole menu will stay the same. You can still get the popular Smokehouse grilled panini, Big Train blended coffees, and customer favorites – the lattes and Americanos,” said Voyles.
Voyles expects to add a few lunch items to the menu along with muffins, pastries, and hand pies from 8th Avenue Bakery.
The Wild Magnolia currently employs eight people, a mix of full and part-time workers. In the future, Voyles says she and Jensen hope to update the inside of the building and paint the exterior. She wants to convey a clean, floral, airy ambiance at the Wild Magnolia.
As a former employee and now owner, Voyles remains committed to her customers.
“It’s really nice to see our regulars and have conversations with them every day, even outside the shop,” said Voyles. “That’s the best part – knowing our customers throughout the years.”
