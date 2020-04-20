Eight file for Meade Rural Ambulance District board

STURGIS — Eight people have filed petitions to serve on the board of directors of the Meade County Rural Ambulance District.
Residents of rural Meade County overwhelmingly approved a rural ambulance tax district 480-66 in a special election on March 23.
The next step in the process is to elect a board of directors for the new ambulance district. Those interested in serving on the board had until Friday, April 17, to file petitions.
Those who filed for the five-member board include Nicole Skouge, Rebecca Porter–Watson, Edward Miller, Britton Blair, Scott Hymans, Mark Bruch, Terry Jo Bruch and Richard Armstrong.
“Going into this, I was hopeful that there would be five people we could get on board. There was tremendous interest,” said Ross Lamphere, who has been instrumental in bringing the rural ambulance tax district to a vote.
Lamphere said at a recent Sturgis City Council meeting that he knew of nearly a dozen people who had picked up petitions for the ambulance district board.
The election for the board of directions had been set for May 19, but may have to be moved because of the COVID-19 outbreak.
“The election had been anticipated to be in May, but it may now be in June,” he said.
Lamphere said his question to Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer, who oversees elections, was if the election was pushed to June, would the new board of directors have time to determine the assessment of each landowner in the new tax district so that the county assessor could have that amount added to the tax bill for next April.
“We would still have three months to do that. That should be sufficient time,” Lamphere said.
He said the formation of the ambulance tax district has been a long time coming.
“It’s been a lot of hard work by a lot of different people. And I’d like to thank everyone who has been involved in that,” he said recently before the Sturgis City Council.
Voters came out in force for the ambulance tax district issue with 305 voting absentee prior to the March 23 special election. Meade County Auditor Lisa Schieffer said about 30% of eligible voters cast ballots.
The Meade County Commission, at its meeting on March 24, did an official canvass of the election and deemed the outcome as official.
Then, on April 14, the commission unanimously approved an Order Declaring Declaration of District Formation - Rural Ambulance District.
The ambulance tax district issue was put to a vote once before in December of 2018. At that time, voters in the rural area impacted voted down the proposal with 199 people voting against it and 171 people voting for it.
Residents of the city of Sturgis are taxed for ambulance service, but those in rural areas outside the city do not pay taxes specifically for ambulance even though the Sturgis Ambulance Service responds to calls in those areas.
The city says it has continued to make up for shortfalls in the ambulance service budget and has taken the stance that anyone who is afforded the service should be paying for it.
The issue had been ongoing for years.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.