NORTHERN HILLS — Area pastors say the church is not just a building, it’s a body of believers that live out the gospel in their words and actions, and do whatever it takes to reach out and help others.
And this year, more than any other in the recent past, that characterization rings so true.
With stay-at-home directives in place in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Christians are celebrating Easter from a distance, either over live streaming of local services, over radio waves, on television and in some cases in the safety of their cars in parking lots.
Easter Sunday is considered by many as the most important observance in the Christian calendar. It celebrates God raising his son Jesus from the dead as well as the destruction of the power of sin and death forever. It symbolizes the opening of heaven with the gift of eternal life to everyone.
Pastor Kris Garlick of Grace Lutheran Church in Sturgis said social distancing is difficult every day, but especially at Easter.
“The Lenten Season this year has seemed like forever. And now it’s Easter and people want to gather. They want to be here with church family,” she said.
Garlick said Easter is a time of resurrection and celebration. But rather than encouraging people to be out in a time of stay-at-home directives, the church instead decided to bring the sacred elements to the homes of their parishioners.
“We’re having the bread and the juice put in individual packaging and delivered to their homes by a dozen of our members,” Garlick said.
The church filled individual sterilized bottles with grape juice, and placed communion wafers in decorative bags.
Garlick said members of Grace Lutheran also have been doing what they can to help people in other ways whether it’s shopping for groceries, or making phone calls to check in with others during the time of social distancing.
“The people that were doing the calling say they felt just as blessed as the person on the other end,” Garlick said. “There has been this reconnection between people.”
Pastor David Baer of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood said in this time of being apart from his congregation he has made an effort to connect in whatever way possible, through online resources and newsletters mailed to their homes, along live streaming Holy Week and Sunday services. He has been including prayers specific to the coronavirus situation for parishioners. But it’s still not the same as face-to-face gathering during a time of celebration.
“It’s hard for people who are used to gathering with others. Christianity isn’t really a private faith. It’s a communal faith that we share with other people,” Baer said.
The whole message of Easter is that God comes into the world that is full of sin and death, and by dying and raising from the dead destroys death, Baer said.
“As people are thinking more than we usually do about the fact that we are mortal and we can die, we are reminded of that central message of Christianity that God has conquered the grave and that gives us hope if we die. That’s something people need right now,” he said.
Pastor Matt Schulaw of LifeSpring Wesleyan Church in Sturgis, who has been providing online services for the past three weeks, said his Easter sermon online will focus on the day between Good Friday and Easter Sunday.
Below is a listing of church service in Northern Hills communities.
SPEARFISH
• Our Savior’s Lutheran Church will host a live-streamed service at 8:30 a.m. on Sunday on its YouTube and Facebook pages; search OSLC Spearfish to tune in.
• Mountain View Baptist Church will host an online Seder dinner on Thursday; check its web page at mvspearfish.com and Facebook for the time. It will also hold a resurrection service at the church for anyone wishing to attend at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
• All Angels Episcopal Church will live-stream services for Maundy Thursday at 7 p.m. Thursday, Good Friday at 7 p.m. Friday, Holy Saturday at 10 a.m. and stories from the vigil at 7 p.m. Saturday, and an Easter service at 10 a.m. on Sunday. Visit The Episcopal Church of All Angels on Facebook to tune in.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church will live-stream its Easter service at 9:30 a.m. on mainstreetliving.com, then a recording of the service will be uploaded to KEVN-TV.
• Spearfish United Methodist Church will upload an online message to its website, spearfishumc.org, at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday.
• Countryside Church will live-stream services at 6 p.m. on Good Friday and at 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m., and 11 a.m. on Sunday. A recording of the Sunday service will be uploaded to KELO-TV at 2 p.m. Sunday. Visit them on Facebook or go to teamcountryside.com to watch.
• Old Apostolic Lutheran Church will broadcast its Good Friday service at 1 p.m. Friday, Holy Saturday service at 1 p.m. Saturday, and Easter service at 1 p.m. Sunday via teleconference. Visit oldapostoliclutheranchurch.org/spearfish for details on how to listen.
• St. Joseph Catholic Church will upload recorded services for Holy Thursday at 6 p.m. Thursday, Good Friday at 6 p.m. Friday, and Easter service at 8 a.m. Sunday. Search st.joseph.spearfish on YouTube to view. These services and times will also be uploaded for St. Paul Catholic in Belle Fourche.
• North Point Christian Church will upload a recorded Easter service to its website at 10 a.m. Sunday. Visit northpointcc.net to watch.
LEAD-DEADWOOD
• The Ministerial for Lead-Deadwood will be conducting a community drive-in Easter worship service at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m.
• The KDSJ radio station will be casting the service audio to their station on 980 AM. There will also be a streamed video cast of the service at 10 a.m. on Facebook on the Misterial for Lead-Deadwood page.
Those attending are asked to stay inside their cars and keep their windows rolled up. The service is expected to be roughly an hour long.
Many of the churches and pastors will be utilizing the drive-in service in place of traditional Easter worship services.
• The Lead Assembly of God church will still be recording and streaming a service via Facebook at 11 a.m. specific for that particular church.
• The Trinity United Methodist Church in Lead will be included into the drive-in service as well.
• The St. Patrick’s church in Lead will stream services via the church Facebook page. There will be a stream for Holy Thursday at 6 p.m.; Good Friday at 3 p.m.; Easter Sunday at 8 a.m.
STURGIS
• LifeSpring Wesleyan Church: Online services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. at lifespringsturgis.online.church and LifeSpring Wesleyan Church Facebook page.
• First Presbyterian Church: Online service, featuring special music, at 10:30 a.m. on First Presbyterian Church Sturgis Facebook page.
• Grace Lutheran Church: Easter service will be broadcast live on KBHB Radio 810 or streaming online at www.kbhbradio.com
They are asking people to join in for Holy Communion during worship. Individual portions of bread and wine will be delivered to the doorstep of parishioners sometime during Holy Week. They say, be assured, every precaution is being taken to sanitize and dispense the blessed elements.
• Sturgis United Methodist Church: Good Friday service, 6 p.m. and Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. at Sturgis United Methodist Church Facebook page. Also, the Dakotas Conference of the United Methodist Church will have a special Easter broadcast at 10 a.m. Sunday on KELO-TV. Bishop Bruce R. Ough, resident bishop for the Dakotas-Minnesota Area of The United Methodist Church, will bring words of encouragement and hope this Easter.
• Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church: Online service through Zoom. Information about link to service will be posted on Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church - Sturgis SD Facebook Page. This will be a joint service with Hope Lutheran Church in Spearfish.
• St Thomas Episcopal Church: Online Easter Sunday service at 9 a.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church Facebook page.
• Blessed Emmanuel Lutheran Church: There will be a parking lot church service for Easter hosted by Grace Lutheran Church Deadwood. Attendees will be able to tune in their car radio to the frequency provided.
• Foothills Community Church: Worship online at foothillsccpca.org
BELLE FOURCHE
• Belle Fourche Connection Church
Easter drive-in service at the old Shopko at 9:30 a.m.
• St. James Lutheran Church will provide online worship service on its website https://www.sjlcbellefourche.org/ or on its Facebook page.
Easter service 10:15 a.m.
• The United Methodist Church will be having an early Easter worship service at 8:30 a.m. outdoors in the parking lot. It is asked that all attendees remain in their vehicles with their windows up. There will be an Easter service streamed via Facebook at 10:30 a.m. A Good Friday service will also be streamed on Facebook at 7 p.m.
WHITEWOOD
• Immanuel Lutheran Church: Holy Week online services include 6:30 p.m. Maundy Thursday service, 6:30 p.m. Good Friday service, Easter Sunday 9 a.m. service at Immanuel Lutheran Church Whitewood Facebook page.
• Whitewood Presbyterian Church: Along with the First Presbyterian Church of Lead, parishioners are invited to celebrate Easter, while still maintaining social distancing, with a Drive-In Easter Worship at the Sanford Lab/Homestake Visitor Center at 7:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. Worship will be happening right in front of you, while you listen to it on your radio (980 on your dial). Everyone is asked to remain in their vehicles and keep their windows up to help stay in compliance with current gathering ordinances and social distancing.
If parishioners are feeling sick please stay at home and tune in to your church’s service from your home. Let’s not worship together today so we can worship together later.
Other churches coudl not be immediately reached for comment.
