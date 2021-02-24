Drug executives: Big jump in vaccine supply is coming soon

Aiden Giffin (Belle Fourche boys’ basketball): Giffin scored 27 points, grabbed 8 rebounds, had 2 assists, 1 steal, and 3 blocks in a 60-56 win over Faith on Feb. 19.

Peyton Millis (Spearfish boys’ basketball): Millis, a junior guard, scored 22 points, pulled down 4 rebounds, had 4 assists, and was 10-11 from the free throw line in a 78-61 victory over Douglas.

Oakley Blakeman (Spearfish wrestling): Blakeman (35-5) won the Region 4A 145 pound title, with all pins, and scored 24 team points for the Spartans. In the semifinals he won by pin fall over Zack Soderlin (RC Central) and Bryan Roselles (RC Stevens).

Vote

View Results