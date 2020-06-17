Downtown Friday Nights hits Main St. in July

SPEARFISH — Better late than never; the Downtown Friday Nights event series, which has been a summer staple in Spearfish for 15 years will pick back up in July.
After playing it safe and postponing the summer concert series for the month of June, the Spearfish City Council voted to approve the Downtown Business Association’s special event application to hold the event series every Friday night beginning July 3 and ending Sept. 11.
“It’s exciting, I’m happy we got approved,” said Nathan Hoogshagen, executive director of the Downtown Business Association.
So far, the events headliners will feature Brandon Jones, on July 3; October Road, on July 10; Wolfhound, on July 17; Slamabama, on July 24; Eskimo Brothers, on July 31; My Second Rodeo, on Aug. 7; Brittnee Kellogg, on Aug. 14; Judd Hoos, on Aug. 21; and Dirty Word with Kat Perkins, on Sept. 4. The Aug. 28 and Sept. 11 bands have yet to be booked.
Music will start at 6:30 p.m. every Friday.
The events are expected to attract 1,500 attendees a night to downtown Spearfish where many local businesses and vendors will line Main Street between Illinois Street. and Grant Street. Hoogshagen cautioned anyone making their way to the events to follow CDC guidelines and to take any precautions they deem necessary to keep themselves, and their loved one healthy.
“If that means not coming to Downtown Friday Nights we totally understand that. If that means wearing a mask and gloves to Downtown Friday Nights, we understand that as well,” he said. “We are going to be asking our vendors to wear gloves and masks.”
In addition to the Downtown Business Association’s application, the council, Monday, approved special malt beverage licenses for the B&B Lounge, False Bottom Bar, Flanagan’s Irish Pub, Zbar, and Spearfish Brewing for the events from 5-10 p.m.
