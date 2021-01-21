DOH updates public on fight against COVID

PIERRE — State health officials are seeing COVID-19 numbers drop across South Dakota, but encourage people to continue taking infection protection measures even as vaccine distribution moves forward.
“It’s important for South Dakotans to remain vigilant and take precautions,” State Epidemiologist Dr. Joshua Clayton said.
Clayton said those precautions include physical distancing, avoiding crowds, wearing a mask when distancing is not possible, paying attention to proper cough/hand hygiene, washing hands freaquently, and staying home when sick.
Clayton said the case positivity rate for South Dakota in the past seven days was at 38.4%, but cautioned that although the state is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, the country as a whole is seeing a resurgence of the virus.
He continued by addressing the emergence of the COVID-19 variant strain, which he referred to as the “UK strain.” Clayton quoted from a Morbidity and Mortality Weekly report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“There are no known differences in clinical outcomes in COVID-19 and the UK strain, but the UK strain and the B117 variance has now been found in over 30 countries as well as in 20 states (including) surrounding states of Minnesota and Wyoming,” he said.
Clayton said the new variance is predicted to become the predominant strain of the COVID-19 virus in the United States by March due to its increased transmissibility.
“It will likely lead to more cases, so we do need to be cognizant that it will increase the number of persons overall who need clinical care as well as exacerbate the burden on the healthcare system,” he said.
Clayton said the increased transmissibility of the variant would require a greater adherence to transmission precautions and vaccine distribution.
“Higher coverage must be attained in order to achieve the same level of disease control as a less transmissible variant,” he explained.
South Dakota Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon said that to date more than 48,490 South Dakotans had received at least the first does of the vaccine, and 9,965 have completed to full two-dose vaccination process.
“So we are making significant process,” she said. “Shots in arms is really what our goal is.”
Currently, South Dakota is allocated 11,000 doses of the vaccine per week and the state estimates 265,000 residents fall into the 1D category of the state’s distribution plan, which was enacted Monday. Department of Health communications director Daniel Bucheli said in a correspondence to the Pioneer Tuesday that the state is expecting that allocation to increase in the coming months.
“Moderna announced on Jan. 4, they are increasing production by 20%, we assume others will do the follow,” he said.
He also acknowledged additional vaccines coming to market under federal pharmacy distribution partnership and any other changes or orders the incoming Biden administration might make that would increase production, and thus allotment for states.
For the state’s most up to date information about COVID-19 numbers in South Dakota visit www.doh.sd.gov, for more information about where Monument Health is in its distribution process, and where you and your loved ones may be in line visit www.moument.health, or call (605) 755-1350 to make a vaccination appointment.
