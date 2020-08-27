SPEARFISH — Whether you are a maniac for music, a fanatic for flames, sweet on soccer, passionate for pink polka dots or smitten with stars, Carol Doerges has a cloth mask fabric pattern to satisfy nearly anyone.
The Spearfish woman and long-time quilter realized her sewing talents were in demand when the call when out for volunteers to sew cloth masks for Monument Health early on during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Doerges estimates she has made about 300 masks for Monument Health.
She then stepped up this summer to help out Stagebarn Middle School when school officials revealed masks may be required during different phases of the back-to-school plan.
“I’ve been a quilter for probably 40 years,” Doerges said. “Making masks is a way that I can contribute. There are a lot of things that I can’t do and don’t have skills for, but I can sew, so I’m trying to help out.”
So where does the variety of fabric come from she is using for the masks?
“If you know quilters, we have a stash,” she said with a giggle. “I’m using up my stash.”
For the masks Doerges is making for Stagebarn, she did order some fun fabrics for which the student council is helping to pay.
“We’ve got some sports fabrics and music and flames, which is very popular,” she said.
Doerges was also fortunate to find some fabric with Stagebarn’s mascot – a stallion – which she has used to make masks for staff.
Doerges’ goal is to make 20 masks in a day.
“Some days I don’t do that many, but other days I can do more than that. It just depends on my schedule,” she said.
How many masks does she hope to make for students and staff at Stagebarn?
“I don’t know, I just keep making them,” she said.
The masks come in various sizes from adult to smaller versions for different grade levels of students.
“I make three different sizes. The small size we think will fit the fifth and sixth graders. I have one that I think will fit the seventh and eighth graders. And, we have the larger one that will fit the staff,” she said.
In addition to masks, she has made quilts for both Spearfish High School and Stagebarn Middle School which the schools have raffled off to raise funds for school programs.
Stagebarn Middle School Principal David Olson said he thinks it is great that Doerges is stepping up to help the school, its students and staff.
“Anytime we can have community involvement is wonderful,” Olson said. “It’s cool because she is using her skills and the stuff that she loves to help us out.”
Doerges has a soft spot for Stagebarn Middle School. Her son, Trent Doerges is a sixth-grade math teacher and student council adviser at the school.
The student council is asking a $1 donation per mask to help pay for the fabric. Doerges said she and her son discussed the mask project and determined that the goal was not to make money, but to provide a needed service.
“We just wanted to give out masks to anyone who wanted them. The dollar helps defray the cost of the fabric and the student council is going to chip in a little bit to help cover the fabric I bought,” she said.
People could pre-order the masks and they were available for pickup this week. They also will be distributed in the weeks leading up to the first day of school scheduled for Sept. 8.
“I’m not sure how that is all going to work. I’m just the maker,” Doerges said.
