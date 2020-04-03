Documenting local effects of COVID-19 pandemic

BELLE FOURCHE — A local songwriter, composer, and filmmaker is looking for Belle Fourche locals interested in participating in a mini documentary about how life in the Center of the Nation is persevering throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Because it’s not insignificant, it’s really affected pretty much every part of the world and everyone is taking it differently,” said Anna Robins, a Belle Fourche filmmaker. “It’s going to have incredible effects that people are going to be studying for years to come. Now’s the time to just document, to write, to create everything that you’re feeling and experiencing, because people are going to be wondering just what this time was like later on.”
Robins spent much of her life bouncing around the Midwest, spending time in Michigan, Wisconsin, and Indiana, and settled in the Center of the Nation last year when she married Belle Fourche native Derek Olson. Olson, who is also the executive director of the Belle Fourche Area Community Theater and Robins’ partner with the documentary project.
Armed with her communication arts and music composition degrees, Robins is taking on the project of documenting a small community through an unprecedented pandemic.
While she created animations and slideshows growing up, Robins’ first experience with documentary filmmaking came during her university years.
“My senior project for school was a documentary about a civil rights trip that a group of students took to the south,” she said. “So that was kind of my introduction into documentary making.”
“That was kind of the beginning and then after school I went into various volunteer programs and made little videos for this and that,” Robins said.
That led to the freelance work she currently does.
“I have been making a children’s web series for a school down in Pine Ridge for over five years now,” she said. “So, I’ve been doing video work for a long time and my last documentary was about Lakota artist Dwayne Wilcox, based out of Rapid City. And that went on to be featured in a few film festivals, had a few screenings, a few mentions, and a couple of awards.”
Before the COVID-19 virus outbreak, Robins had another project in the works that has since been placed on hold.
Ironically, the pandemic inspired her next focused work.
“When I started seeing just how much this was taking over our lives, I was like ‘well now’s the time to really document everything that’s going on,’” Robins said, explaining the organic process through which her most recent project erupted.
The project is specifically focused on the Belle Fourche area.
“We’re centering on Belle Fourche because … we’re the ‘Center of the Nation,’” she said. “And we’re watching as this virus is closing in from all sides, so to speak. I think that in itself is a unique perspective.”
Robins said she’s hoping to get interviews and material submissions from Belle Fourche residents.
“You can turn on your phone and do a quick video reflection of how your day’s going, or video diaries, and that kind of thing,” Robins said. “My hope is to get some people who are willing to do multiple interviews over the course of this and just see how things progress.”
In addition to video diaries and photos, she said video clips of everyday things like making a meal, and written reflections, drawings, songs, and more are appreciated for the project.
“I am literally looking for anything,” Robins said of submission types. “I don’t think anything is off the table. Anything that people are doing to express how they feel or how their life has changed right now, it’s all important and it all has a place.”
While the effects of the virus and how people are dealing with the recommended isolation will be aspects involved in the documentary process, Robins said she’s particularly interested to document the small-town dynamic.
“… and how we make decisions as a community, and how we’re going to handle this, so far, has been pretty interesting,” she said. “There are a number of different perspectives within our little community of how we should handle this and I want to get as many different perspectives as possible.”
Robin said she wants to assure people that her intentions are to tell Belle Fourche’s story as completely as possible. And to do that, she needs your help.
“We’re not going to be making a huge documentary series … I think even a small film to just capture this time is important and so we’ll try to capture it as complete as we can, but we can only do that if people contribute,” she said. “In a way, it is kind of a community project because I can’t go out and just film everywhere and anyone I want now or make all that effort myself because of the quarantine. So, it is a community project and it will be as much of a complete picture as the community will invest in.”
Because of the social distancing recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robins said the documentary will likely be different than those some have seen.
“I don’t think the final product will look quite ‘traditional,’” she said. “That’s why I think if you have to go out of the box, you might as well (knock) the box down completely.”
Although there are sure to be a number of documentaries to come out of this time of quarantine, Robins said none of them will capture the same essence of what the experience was like in the center of the nation.
“Every town, every person is going to have a unique reaction to this, and it all plays into the general story and the history that is going to be told,” she said. “Nothing is insignificant. Even if people don’t contribute to our project, I hope they know their experience is not insignificant in this.”
For those who are interested in providing submissions or have questions about the process, Robins urged people to reach out via email to openspacesd@gmail.com or message Drum Song Media on Facebook.
