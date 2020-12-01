Doctors hope virus downtick holds as deadliest month ends

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Blustery with snow showers. High around 35F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.