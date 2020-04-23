Diggers to ban cell phone use in school?

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials are considering a ban on the use of cell phones in the school.
In a conversation regarding 2021-2021 high school structure and expectations, April 14 Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold recommended to the school board to eliminate a key piece of teenage technology.
“The biggest change is going to be, basically, a ban on cell phones and Apple watches,” Leikvold said. “And I believe it needs to be K-12. It will be very, very difficult.”
Leikvold said the district has been wrestling with the issue for the better part of 20 years.
“Initially, we banned them all,” he said. “Then some of us said, they’re not so bad. Students know how to behave. If they misbehave with them, we’ll just address those that misbehave, and it wasn’t too big of a problem. Then, as time has gone on, I don’t have to go into a big lecture, as obvious as it is to everybody, how distracted folks from 10-18 are by those devices. Enough said … it’s clearly a distraction to the learning environment. I just don’t see any way to proceed, other than to ban them.”
Leikvold added that feelings among parents will likely be mixed and that it can no longer be up to each teacher to decide.
“I know this is a huge hurdle. I get that,” he said. “Very difficult, but I think it’s the right thing to do.”
Open campus
Leikvold said a second proposed policy change for the high school student handbook will go hand in hand with the district’s Positive Behavior Intervention Strategies program, which rewards students for doing the right thing.
“Regarding lunch, I believe we need to open it up for juniors and seniors,” Leikvold said. “We have found this year that it is impossible to keep them if their parents want to send them out. So students who are in good academic standing and good standing regarding disciplinary issues, juniors and seniors, will have open lunch.”
Leikvold said the same would apply to Student Responsibility Block/study hall.
Students who are in good academic standing and who are productive, working hard, would have open lunch and open study hall.
Leikvold said the class load for seniors will be looked at closer for possible modifications, as well.
“I believe we’re going to reduce that,” he said. “I believe that right now it says six for seniors. We’re really not doing that now. If a senior has 25 credits and they need 22 to graduate, they’re taking five rigorous classes, why do they have to take another class? I guess I just can’t see how that is reasonable.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt asked if the intention was for students to have phones after school or if they weren’t allowed in school at all.
Leikvold said the rule right now at the high school was for kids to have phones during passing periods and during lunch.
“But that’s not the only time they were using them,” he said. “Then you have them out in class and I wish all teachers would say put them away, don’t use it, but they don’t. So I believe it has to be leave it in your car. If it’s in their pocket or in their purse, they’re not going through a metal detector, but it can’t be out. Again, at lunch, maybe it’s okay if it’s out. I don’t know. It’s a hard one.”
Leikvold said he wished to begin the conversation now and bring formal written proposed changes to the high school handbook to the board for consideration in June.
