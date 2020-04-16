Department of Human Services makes resources and assistance available to seniors at home

PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Human Services is asking older individuals within the state who have concerns or need more information on resources during the COVID-19 pandemic to contact Dakota at Home.
Dakota at Home assists elders, those with disabilities, and caregivers by pairing them with services offered in their communities. These services are designed to help people stay in their homes as long as possible.
DHS Secretary Shawnie Rechtenbaugh said, “The department is working to ensure that South Dakotans can access a variety of long-term services and supports.”
Rechtenbaugh added, “There’s no need to navigate the system on your own during this pandemic.”
Intake specialists will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
Dakota at Home is not an emergency response agency. If an emergency arises, please contact 911.
For more information, please call Dakota at Home at 1-833-663-9673 or visit https://dakotaathome.org/.
