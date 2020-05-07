Deadwood to address Whitewood Creek flood damage

DEADWOOD — Ongoing Whitewood Creek clean-up efforts as part of a city initiative will not have been in vain, as Monday, the Deadwood City Commission agreed to enter into contract with Albertson Engineering and a team of three other professionals in the amount of $302,367 for design services associated with the flood damage that occurred in 2019.
A portion of the cost is expected to be the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the disaster declaration associated with the storm.
“This is all the engineering design services, the geotechnical costs that are reimbursable from FEMA related to all of the damages which equate to about $4 million in damage from the July 4 storm in 2019,” said Deadwood Public Works Director Bob Nelson, Jr.
Deadwood City Commissioner Gary Todd asked if the design costs are 100% reimbursable.
“There’s a little bit of the $304,000, because we’re doing sidewalks, adjacent parking lot, once the wall is reconstructed that they won’t reimburse us for the design on that, but, it makes more sense to incorporate it. It’ll actually cap the wall along Sherman Street,” Nelson said.
During the storm that caused the flooding, waters rushed through Whitewood Creek compromising the integrity of the banks along the creek.
“This has been declared a federal disaster by the president and FEMA has been working with city staff on a plan to mitigate and repair the damage,” Nelson said. “Albertson Engineering submitted a proposal identifying the scope of work for the Whitewood Creek repair projects.”
The design team compiled by Albertson Engineering includes KTM Design Solutions, American Engineering Testing, Inc., Tallgrass Landscape Architecture providing structural engineering, civil engineering, geotechnical engineering and landscape architectural services.
The storm caused extensive erosional damage along the creek in different locations throughout Deadwood. As a result, the overall project consists of five individual project areas. Project Area #1 involves creek restoration along the parking lot between Powerhouse Park and city hall, which includes approximately 400 feet of new retaining wall on the east side of the creek, a bridge abutment on the east bank for a future pedestrian bridge, sidewalk and parking lot improvements adjacent retaining wall length, and creek access area near south end of site. The design fee for project area one is $122,634.
Project Area #2A consists of creek area restoration directly upstream of Powerhouse Park, north bank work includes demolition and reconstruction of approximately 150 lineal feet of stacked stone retaining wall, with a new eight-foot wall to be cast-in-place concrete wall and existing stone to be repurposed as veneer. The proposed design fee for this project area is $37,578.
Project Area #2B consists of creek restoration directly upstream of Powerhouse Park and south bank work includes removal of existing gabion basket wall and construction of new approximate 100-foot long stacked boulder wall. The proposed design fee for this project area is $79,175.
Project Area #3 is limited to the investigative study of Peck’s Gulch and design services will be proposed at that time. The cost of the investigative study will be $11,055 and other design service costs are to be determined.
Project Area #4 consists of a new grizzly across Whitewood Creek near Black Hills Inn Hotel or near Highway 385 and 85 intersection, work includes 20 to 30 lineal feet of new cast-in-place retaining walls to support the new steel grizzly structure, which will span across the bank and be supported by retaining walls. The new grizzly structure will be similar to the existing structure below Pine Street near Deadwood Mountain Grand. The proposed design fee for this project area is $51,924.
The projects are proposed to be publicly bid as five separate projects sometime this fall. Due to the nature of seasonally sensitive items, such as repaving, reseeding, and sodding, none of the projects will be 100% complete by April 2021, the original deadline set by FEMA and extensions for project completion will need to be requested to FEMA.
