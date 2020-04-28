Deadwood takes first step in moving to reopening businesses

DEADWOOD — Monday, the Deadwood City Commission passed the first reading of an ordinance that would allow businesses to reopen, although there is not yet a date scheduled for second reading, which, upon commission approval, would immediately allow for the re-openings.
“I will tell you that we are trying our best to get it done as quickly as possible,” Ruth said. “The absolute soonest it could be is a week because of state statute for second reading. But as far as a date, that’s where the task force is going to come in. And trust me. We have members of the task force that would like it sooner than other members. So we’re just trying to get it out there and make a recommendation to this commission and to this body, so that next Monday people will know when we’re going to open.”
Among other stipulations, the ordinance sets forth that gatherings of 10 more will be restricted per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines, which also applies to enclosed retail establishments and casinos, where six-foot spacing parameters would also apply. While the ordinance as approved allows for the reopening of casino games only, Ruth said he anticipates the possibility of adding table games, as the task force takes a closer look at that measure, as well.
“What we’re trying to get through and accomplished by the task force, so everything can reopen,” said Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr. “We’re trying to set all the parameters out there and then it’s up to the individual operators themselves as to how they want to open. I do know that there are some businesses in the community that are only going to phase in, if you will, to give their employees a little more sense of comfort. But I do know that there are some operators that do intend to start with everything.”
If you think about reopening long enough, the decision will be made for you........Deadwood is a ghost town. But, hey, someone else's problem --- right?
