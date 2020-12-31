Deadwood’s new parking management system is a go

DEADWOOD — With the city commission giving the green light Dec. 21 to pay the vendor hired for phase one of upgrading Deadwood’s parking technology $60,916, conversion to the new system has already begun and new kiosks can be found in the Broadway Parking Garage, Interpretive Center, and Miller Street lots.
“This is phase one of that, which includes the license plate recognition for the app and the mobile unit. Also for renting and ticketing solutions that we’ve had in place … as well as the nine pay stations that are currently installed,” said Deadwood Transportation, Building Maintenance and Safety Director Tom Kruzel.
Deadwood Planning and Zoning Administrator Jeramy Russell said the reason for the upgrade is meant to modernize the city’s antiquated system.
“The city has realized that our current parking management system is obsolete and in much need of an upgrade from a technology standpoint,” Russell said. “All of our parking meters are from the 1980s or before. Over the next couple of years, we will either replace those with smart meters, similar to what Rapid City has done, or Pay by Plate kiosks.”
City officials hope to be fully up and running by the end of January 2021.
The city commission also passed a fee resolution that sets forth a comprehensive fee structure for paying parking tickets, as well as non-payment penalties.
“The city is long overdue when it comes to raising the parking fees,” Russell said. “It’s important to note that the only change that our legal parking customers will see is the increase of the cost to park is now $1 per hour throughout Deadwood. The fines have gone up, but if you’re parking legally, it will have no effect on the visitors to Deadwood.”
That said, Russell said the city would like to alert residents and visitors in regard to the upcoming changes to the paid parking areas throughout town.
“The first significant change you will notice will be at the Broadway Parking Ramp. Here you will find new Pay by Plate kiosks located at key exit points of the garage,” Russell said. “When a customer arrives, they will park, note their license plate number, and then pay at any of the four kiosks located throughout the garage. Transactions take only a few seconds and can be paid by either credit card or coins.”
City parking lots will also upgrade to the Pay by Plate kiosks. “The kiosks will be conveniently located in different areas of the parking lots to allow the customer more locations to pay,” Russell said. “Once the customer pays at a kiosk, their license plate will be entered into the system showing that it has paid. The system will notify appropriate city staff if a vehicle has parked without paying and a ticket will then be issued.”
Russell said along with these changes, city officials will also begin promoting the ParkSmarter App.
“This application allows the customer the option to pay online similar to Passport, which the City offered in the past, but with a more user-friendly platform,” he added.
The new parking technology system will streamline eight individual pieces of Deadwood’s parking pie into one, incorporating citation issuance along with an enforcement management system, as well as an online public citation payment portal and parking permit management via a permit public portal.
The expenditure is a 2021 Parking and Transportation-budgeted project in the amount of $200,000 and, as such, the initial phase one amount of $60,916 will be billed in January 2021.
