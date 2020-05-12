Deadwood reopening bustling with activity

DEADWOOD — “Don’t take away my Deadwood,” seemed to be the mantra for many over Mother’s Day weekend, as Deadwood was teeming with activity following Thursday’s reopening of the town with protocols put in place by the Deadwood city commission to address COVID-19.
Out of the 23 casinos listed on the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce web site, 12 were open, as of Monday.
Caleb J. Arceneaux, chief executive officer for LIV Hotel Group, which manages the Cadillac Jack’s and Tin Lizzie complexes, said there have seen a steady level of guests coming into the properties.
“There is certainly a level of pent-up demand that is playing out right now,” Arceneaux said. “Casino play has been slightly up versus last May. Hotel occupancy and average daily rate (ADR) are below last year. We ran approximately 85% occupancy across our hotels this past weekend.”
Arceneaux said more than 80% of the company’s team has been brought back.
“I anticipate having 100% staffing levels by the end of this week,” he said. “It is a fluid number as we are allowing our employees to remain home if they so choose, due to the pandemic and as business levels dictate. We are fully operating our business, so we are hiring to backfill some of the open spots and we will welcome back any of our team when they feel it is the appropriate time.”
LIV Hotel Group has several safety precautions in place across its properties to ensure customer safety.
“We are providing hand sanitizer at multiple locations across the property, including at every gaming table and at our hotel front desks,” Arceneaux said. “We are using UV light disinfection at all of our table games to sanitize the playing cards, chips, dice and cash buy-ins. We have a policy of ‘two in-between’ for all on in-household slot players and only allowing two to four players on the table games, dependent on game type. All dealers are wearing masks or face shields. We have more frequent disinfection on all play surfaces, and we utilize a sticker notating the surface has been cleaned after each patron.
Arceneaux said guests and employees have been respectful and compliant to the policies set forth by the state and city.
“The safety and security of our guests and our associates are paramount in our efforts to safely operate our business,” Arcenaux said. “I would like to thank all of our amazing associates for their help in our reopening efforts and the manner in which we are welcoming back our guests. We are excited to be open and operating in a reasonable and safe manner.”
Out of 42 properties listed in the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce web site lodging category, 30 are open.
Deadwood Mountain Grand (DMG) General Manager Susan Kightlinger said her property has been comfortably busy.
“Meaning we are busy enough for this unknown situation to make both our guests and employees feel comfortable,” she said. “I think gradually getting busier is a good thing moving forward.”
In regard to a comparison of May, 2019 to today’s business levels, Kightlinger said there is no comparison.
“Being closed for an entire week and weekend at the beginning of May, as well as customer uncertainty, is causing our numbers to be down drastically,” she said. “Like the casino, the hotel was not open the first six days in May and people are not yet traveling in the numbers they had before the virus. Numbers are considerably lower than last year, although we continue to book reservations daily.”
Kightlinger said that around 60% of staff is back as of last week.
“Most areas of the resort are open for business however we are delaying the opening of our table games, hotel pool, spa and workout room until we can better evaluate those areas,” she said.
With the health and safety of employees and guests the number one priority, Kightlinger said DMG officials are following the CDC guidelines “to the letter,” as well as implementing many safety measures of their own.
“We are asking customers to allow us to take their temperature upon entry of the property and if they have a fever of 100 degrees or more we are not allowing entry,” she said. “We are also offering all customers free face masks and gloves if desired, hand sanitizer located in numerous locations on property and extensive cleaning protocols throughout the entire building from the hotel to casino floor. We are also
implementing removable stickers on all slot machines so when a player is done using the machine, they throw the sticker away for the purpose of letting our cleaning staff as well as customers know that specific machine needs cleaning.”
Kightlinger said that whether it’s the restaurant, casino, hotel and gift shop, there is an extensive safety plan in place for both employees and customers.
Out of 53 businesses listed on the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce website in the dining/saloons/wineries/breweries/tobacco/coffee and sweets, 33 are open. Out of 29 retail/gift shops listed on the site, 18 are open; and out of 29 attractions listed on the chamber site, 13 are open.
Mike Trucano, owner of Hickok’s Hotel and Gaming, said his property reopened on Friday and all 16 employees were brought back to work.
“We’ve had three days – Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and it’s about 60% of what a normal weekend this time of year would be,” Trucano said, adding that hotel occupancy over Mother’s Day weekend was 35% in the property’s 22-room hotel.
To ensure customer and employee safety, Trucano said touch-free hand sanitizers were installed at both entrances.
“As far as the social distancing, we kind of went steps ahead. Those machines that we couldn’t get appropriate social distance between, we erected a divider between them,” he said.
Because Hickok’s is a small floor with 74 machines making social distancing a challenge, cubicles, similar to those in an office building were installed.
“We put about 50 of those up, in between slot machines” Trucano said. “We’ve had a lot of compliments about them.”
In addition to these measures, Hickok’s staff are being asked if they have been out of the area and if they are sick. A thermometer to check staff temperatures every time they report to work is on order and expected to arrive soon.
“If they’re sick, of course, we’ll send them home right away,” Trucano said. “We have the signage up everywhere. We put the plexiglass up across the cage. We’ve done everything in our power to make our business as safe as we can make it.”
