Deadwood poised to order casinos and bars to close

DEADWOOD — The Deadwood City Commission will debate the forced closure of casinos and bars amid the COVID-19 outbreak.
A special meeting is scheduled for noon Wednesday with two agenda items, a resolution and an ordinance to address a public health crisis.
The resolution calls for all restaurants, coffee shops, bars, breweries, among others that offer on-site consumption of food or drinks, including alcohol, to close to on-site consumption. Drive-thus, delivery, and curb-side service is still permitted.
Additionally all casinos, gaming, recreational facilities, pools, libraries, and other such locations are directed to close.
Casinos may remain open for seven days to allow patrons to cash in unclaimed winnings. However, no additional gaming will be allowed.
The closures would be effective at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
• E-mail comments to jessicca@cityofdeadwood.com (please note proper spelling) and all messages received prior to 11:30 a.m. on 3/25/2020 will be read during open meeting.
• Watch meeting via Facebook Live from the Deadwood Chamber of Commerce Facebook Page. https://www.facebook.com/deadwoodchamberofcommerce/
• Call into Zoom meeting with information: Dial in by phone +1 301 715 8592
• Access live meeting via Zoom with information. Join Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/6057226939 Meeting ID: 605 722 6939
• Those that choose to appear in person will need to practice social distancing and will be brought into building one at a time by City personnel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.