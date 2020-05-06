Deadwood PBR canceled

DEADWOOD — The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) tour will not visit Deadwood this year.
This year’s event scheduled for June 12-13 has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Adam Libby of Libby Productions confirmed the cancellation on Tuesday.
Libby said PBR events for the month of June have been canceled. He added the status each July event would be evaluated on a case-by-case basis.
Individuals who pre-purchased tickets for the Deadwood PBR event have the option of a refund or applying those tickets for 2021.
Black Hills Vacation representatives will reach out to those ticket buyers, Libby said.
He added the group looks forward to coming back to Deadwood bigger and better in 2021.
