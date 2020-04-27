Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission begins budget cuts

DEADWOOD — Deadwood Historic Preservation (HP) Officer Kevin Kuchenbecker is working with two budgets these days. One adopted for 2020. And one he calls a “COVID-19” budget that could account to up to a 50% budget slash for HP, estimations could be around $3.4 million.
“Ouch,” said Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission (HPC) Chairman Dale Berg.
Wednesday, following a budget discussion regarding COVID-19 impacts, the commission began addressing the shortfall by approving a moratorium on
HPC program applications for forgivable loans and grants effective April 30 until further notice, as well as cancellation of round two of the Outside of Deadwood grant program distributions budgeted in the amount of $50,000, due to COVID-19 budget impacts.
In beginning the budget review process and in addition to the aforementioned savings, Kuchenbecker has already found proposed savings of more than $615,000, including: $500 in the education line item; $35,000 in the public education and advocacy line item; $15,000 in the publication line item, and a reduction of $350,000 in the city retaining wall line item.
A reduction to $250,000 in the retaining wall line item saves $164,500.
“So that we can finish some of the walls that we have going on and prioritize some of the emergency ones that we have,” Kuchenbecker said. “We were going to replenish the revolving loan fund. Keep in mind that this is the year we projected having the ability because of a change of bonding. So I am saying we are not going to be able to do that with the proposed moratorium on our grant program.”
Kuchenbecker said that, finally, HPC will probably need to look at dipping into its reserves.
“None of this is set in stone,” Kuchenbecker said. “We do not know if that’s where it’s going to be. That’s just a projection that’s been put out there … it’s going to be a tight year. At this point, I don’t think that we can open ourselves up by continuing to offer grants and forgivable loans until such time that we recover from the budget crunch.”
Kuchenbecker said that if there are any applications in the next nine days, they will be considered for approval, as well as any loan applications already submitted.
“I want to make sure that it’s understood that this is the forgivable loans and the grants,” he said, adding that non-forgivable loans for which HPC will be reimbursed are unaffected at this point.
HPC is committed to roughly $603,000 in loan disbursements over the next six months.
HPC Commissioner Lyman Toews said he agreed with the budget reduction in principal, but wanted to make sure that HPC is proceeding by following the rules set forth in state statute.
Kuchenbecker said HPC will ultimately need to adopt a revised COVID-19 budget at a future meeting, once it’s determined what the proposed losses will be from gaming revenues.
Ted Spencer, director of the South Dakota State Historical Society, said that Kuchenbecker has already made him aware that there will be major cuts to the Deadwood HPC budget coming and that once HPC makes changes to its preservation budget, it must be run through the state historic society’s board of trustees.
“We have a board of trustees meeting Thursday and I plan on broaching that there will be some major changes and cuts coming and I will get actual figures down the road, here, and then I’ll have to brief them all to this for their approval, as well,” Spencer said. “By state law, they have to review any changes or omissions to your budget.”
Toews raised a point regarding the city’s portion of the budget that comes from HPC, per the budget formula that’s been used in the past and per state law.
“I hate to follow what we’ve done historically when our numbers go down, so does the city’s numbers go down,” Toews said. “That doesn’t prohibit us from making an exception to that, but I just don’t want to lose ground in that area and make an exception to what we’ve done for the last 15 years.”
Per state statute and beginning when gaming was established in 1989, the $6.9 million Deadwood HP budget is fully funded by gaming revenue. With no gaming going on in Deadwood currently, it remains to be seen how hard of a hit the HP budget will take.
That said, Kuchenbecker emphasized the city has already planned for emergency funding, for which 75% of the budget has been set aside per city policy.
“As I look at putting together this COVID-19 budget, my goal is to keep as many entities as possible funded,” Kuchenbecker said. “Not cut the chamber, cut the museums, cut Deadwood Alive or, quite frankly, the city departments, and mess with that formula. We have set a policy through the city and HP currently that we would retain 75% of our operating budget in a reserve for an emergency purpose. I don’t think we anticipated anything like what we have in front of us today, but it specifically is there for this type of emergency. Our challenge for part of this will be cash flow, but dipping into reserves to recover from this pandemic, this emergency, is exactly why we have a reserve in place.”
Kuchenbecker said that cutting the aforementioned programs seems illogical to do when trying to reopen the economy and bring Deadwood back.
“While we have to be careful and systematic in doing that, we want to make sure that the experience for our visitors while social distancing isn’t altered dramatically to a point where nobody wants to come to Deadwood and our budget woes continue over a longer period,” he said. “So, while this COVID-19 budget that I present will be going into reserves to maintain both the city and all of our partners’ ability to do business. Furthermore, if we look at the loss of revenues from Bed and Booze, city sales tax, our BID taxes, everything else to the city, I’m guessing that we’re close to a $5 million shortfall with HP and the city as we move into post-pandemic operations.”
Kuchenbecker emphasized that those are very rough, very preliminary numbers.
(1) comment
I have a radical solution ---- open the economy.
