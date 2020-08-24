Deadwood gaming sizzling hot in July

DEADWOOD — Deadwood’s gaming industry saw a sizzling hot, continued comeback in July, as numbers jumped 9% compared to July 2019 levels, according to statistics released Friday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Gamers visiting Deadwood last month dropped roughly $129 million in machines and on tables, a 9% increase compared to July 2019, resulting in $11.1 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in July 2020. Of that, 9%, or $997,020, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“Deadwood gaming continues to have a steady return of gaming customers after the COVID-19 crisis,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We were able to benefit as a destination that people felt safe to visit. While July’s gaming increase is certainly welcomed by Deadwood operators, Deadwood is still down 12.29% year to date for 2020.”
Under the handle comparison category, in July, table games had a handle of $7.1 million, up almost 6% compared to July 2019 levels. Under this same category, slot machines had a handle of $122 million in July, up 9% compared to July 2019. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $32 million, a 24% decrease compared to 2019 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $543 million, a 12% decrease compared to 2019 levels.
Thus far in 2020, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $574.4 million, down nearly 12.5% compared to the same period in 2019.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,389 slot machines accounted for roughly $122 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $111 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $11 million for the slot category in July. The two largest contributors were 1,887 penny machines, with $89 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8.4 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 220 dollar machines, with $12.4 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $855,051 in statistical win, and a 93% payout to players.
With 82 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.1 million in July and an estimated statistical win of $1.1 million, with an average payout to players of 83%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables reporting a drop of roughly $3.3 million and a statistical win of $356,731 with an 89% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $455,022, a statistical win of $115,177, and a 75% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $281,947, a statistical win of $56,714, and am 80% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1.4 million in “free-play” for the month of July.
