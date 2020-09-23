Deadwood gaming holds its own in August

DEADWOOD — Deadwood gaming continues to hold its own during the pandemic, down just half a percent compared to August 2019 levels, according to statistics released Tuesday by the South Dakota Commission on Gaming.
Gamers visiting Deadwood last month dropped roughly $120 million in machines and on tables, a .5% decrease compared to August 2019, resulting in $11 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in August. Of that, 9%, or $11 million, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“Deadwood gaming continues to show resiliency during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “Slot revenue was up slightly, while the table games continue to be affected by the social distancing guidelines. While Deadwood gaming revenue continues to crawl back, we are still down 10.45% year to date for 2020.” Under the handle comparison category, in August, table games had a handle of $7.6 million, down 11.25% compared to August 2019 levels. Under this same category, slot machines had a handle of $112.5 million in August, up .3% compared to August 2019. Thus far this year, table games have had a handle of $39 million, a 22% decrease compared to 2019 levels, and slot machines have had a handle of $655 million, a 10% decrease compared to 2019 levels.
Thus far in 2020, the collective handle in Deadwood has been $695 million, down 10.45% compared to the same period in 2019.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,437 slot machines accounted for roughly $112.5 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $103 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $10 million for the slot category in August. The two largest contributors were 1,933 penny machines, with $80 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $8 million in statistical win and a 90% payout to players, followed by 215 dollar machines, with $11 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $898,797 in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 82 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $7.6 million in August and an estimated statistical win of $1.3 million, with an average payout to players of 82%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 38 tables reporting a drop of roughly $4 million and a statistical win of $610,094 with an 84% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $441,722, a statistical win of $65,571, and a 85% payout to players; nine roulette tables in town generated a drop of $384,930, a statistical win of $66,811, and an 83% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,108,871 million in “free-play” for the month of August.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.