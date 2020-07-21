Deadwood finds a jackpot in June

DEADWOOD — The number of people hitting Deadwood’s slot machines and gaming tables has skyrocketed and casino operators saw a 14% jump over 2019’s June numbers.
Gamers visiting Deadwood in June dropped roughly $113 million in machines and on tables resulting in $10.2 million in taxable adjusted gross revenues for the industry in May 2020.
Of that, 9%, or $921,568, was collected as state tax and distributed to various entities across the state.
“Deadwood gaming benefited by being one of the first gaming jurisdictions to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown,” said Mike Rodman, executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. “We were able to benefit by some pent-up demand for gaming play. While this $1.3 million gaming increase is certainly a welcome relief to Deadwood operators, Deadwood still has a long way to go to make up the 11.4 million in previous gaming losses caused by the COVID-19 economic shutdown.”
For the year, Deadwood gaming is down 17%.
Under the handle comparison category, in June, table games had a handle of $5.2 million, down 12% compared to June 2019 levels. Under this same category, slot machines had a handle of $107.4 million in June, up 14% compared to June 2019.
As stated in the report, approximately 2,613 slot machines accounted for roughly $107.4 million in coin in, with gamers winning around $98 million with an estimated average payout of 91%, leaving a statistical win of around $10 million for the slot category in June. The two largest contributors were 2,060 penny machines, with $79 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $7 million in statistical win and a 91% payout to players, followed by 241 dollar machines, with $10 million in coin-in, which generated roughly $763,500 in statistical win, and a 92% payout to players.
With 78 tables reporting revenue, table games generated a drop of $5.2 million in June and an estimated statistical win of $495,149, with an average payout to players of 80%. The leading revenue generator in this category was blackjack, with 36 tables reporting a drop of roughly $2.5 million and a statistical win of $495,149 with an 80% payout to players.
Three craps tables in town generated a drop of $358,766, a statistical win of $53,863, and an 85% payout to players; eight roulette tables in town generated a drop of $245,915, a statistical win of $66,839, and a 73% payout to players.
Rodman said Deadwood gaming operators rewarded players with $1,375,821 in “free-play” for the month of June.
“The Deadwood Gaming Industry saw a decrease of 402 licensed gaming devices on July 1, for a total of 2,416 devices, a 14.3% decline in total licensed devices,” he added.
