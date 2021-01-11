Deadwood does more to address short-term rental violations

The 1899 Inn, located at 21 Lincoln Ave., in Deadwood, is a vacation rental city officials say is operating legally, as they have a conditional use permit (CUP) for a bed and breakfast, which allows them to market their home on short-term rental websites such as Airbnb and VRBO. However the city is beginning to crack down on locations that have not gone through proper channels. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

